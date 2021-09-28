Oncology Data Advisor Announces Formation of Editorial Board

Submit Release
UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncology Data AdvisorTM, a multimedia site that publishes expert perspectives, news, and original research to foster improved understanding of emerging data in oncology, has announced the addition of an editorial board that will help plan and create relevant content for the multidisciplinary cancer care team.

The new editorial board consists of renowned experts in oncology research and care:

Thomas Abrams, MD (Editor in Chief), Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School; Senior Physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Director of the Liver Cancer Task Force at Harvard Cancer Center

Sara Hurvitz, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of the Breast Cancer Clinical Research Program at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA); Medical Director of the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center Clinical Research Unit; Co-Director of the Santa Monica UCLA Outpatient Hematology/Oncology Practice

Ulka Vaishampayan, MD, Professor of Internal Medicine and Director of the Phase 1 Program at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center
Mikel Ross, MSN, RN, AGPCNP-BC, OCN®, CBCN®, Nurse Practitioner at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Maria Badillo, MSN, RN, OCN®, CCRP, Research Nurse Manager in the Mantle Cell Lymphoma/Myeloma Department at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

"As a leader in medical news and commentary for oncology providers, Oncology Data Advisor will derive tremendous benefit from the direction of our new Editor in Chief and editorial board," said Melissa Cutrona, General Manager of i3 Health, publisher of Oncology Data Advisor. "With their guidance, we can further our mission of publishing content that will foster improved understanding of current trends, emerging data, and new opportunities in oncology clinical care among the multidisciplinary health care team."

With a large audience of hematology/oncology physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and pharmacists, Oncology Data Advisor publishes breaking news stories, expert perspectives, and original research spanning all aspects of oncology care. The editorial board will help provide direction for Oncology Data Advisor's content by identifying key topics of interest in oncology research, sharing their perspectives on the practical application of groundbreaking data in clinical practice, and collaborating to deliver a high-quality product to readers and ensure the journal's successful growth.

To learn more, visit OncData.com.

About Oncology Data AdvisorTM

Oncology Data Advisor publishes expert perspectives and original research to foster improved understanding of current trends, emerging data, and new opportunities in oncology clinical care among the multidisciplinary team.

Oncology Data Advisor is the news site of i3 Health, which is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. i3 Health is accredited with distinction as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation.

