DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy Adds Monthly Overdose Data to Dashboard

​​In an effort to publish more timely data, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) has added monthly confirmed overdose deaths and deaths pending investigation to its Fatal Overdoses Dashboard.

"Overdose deaths tragically increased to record levels in 2020 largely due to an increase in fentanyl in the drug supply,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, ODCP Director. “In order to provide the most current actionable information to our partners working on the ground to address this epidemic, we have released the first six months of confirmed overdose data in the 2021 overdose tab."

The information presented within the Dashboard is extracted and compiled using the most current technology and methodology available to display overdose events. The monthly numbers provided are not considered final, and it is expected that these numbers will increase as more overdoses are confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“We remain committed to addressing this issue at all levels, from prevention to treatment, recovery, and reentry, and are hopeful this will help our local partners address this deadly disease more effectively," added Dr. Christiansen.

For more information on West Virginia programs and initiatives addressing the substance use disorder epidemic, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Office-of-Drug-Control-Policy.