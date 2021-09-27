Rutland Barracks/ DUI, LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B403982

TROOPER: J. Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 26, 2021, at 1500 hours

LOCATION: Pittsford, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Jeffrey R. Kurtze

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 26th, 2021, at approximately 1500 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that struck a mailbox on Elm Street in the Town of Pittsford, Vermont. The vehicle continued southbound on Elm Street. Witnesses to the crash advised Troopers of the location of the vehicle. Troopers located the vehicle pulled off the side of the road and identified the operator of the vehicle as, Jeffrey R Kurtze, age 39, of Whiting, Vermont. While speaking with Kurtze, he showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Kurtze was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing Kurtze was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division on a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: October 11, 2021 / 1230pm