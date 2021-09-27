Florida PSC Presents Triple E Award to AMIkids Space Coast

TALLAHASSEE — Melbourne Center for Personal Growth operated by AMIkids Space Coast works to separate kids’ troubled past from their bright future. Adept at finding hidden potential to change lives, the center also discovered ways to change energy use to save energy costs. Their recent energy efficiency achievements earned this nonprofit, located in Melbourne, the Florida Public Service Commission’s (PSC) quarterly Triple E Award for Energy Efficiency Efforts. AMIkids Space Coast contacted Florida Power & Light (FPL) to determine what energy efficiency measures would reduce their energy bills. After meeting with FPL, AMIkids invested $4,000 in energy efficient upgrades, including: • Six A/C Programmable Thermostats • Motion Sensor Lighting • Outdoor LED Light Fixtures • Air Curtains for the facility’s outdoors walk-in cooler These upgrades were completed in June and the total energy saving costs are expected to be about $2,100 annually. “Investing in energy efficient upgrades furthers our investment in our kids’ lives and in our community,” said Tina Colon, AMIkids Space Coast. “These energy savings will support the programs that help our kids turn their lives around and attain their bright futures.” “It was our pleasure to work with AMIkids Space Coast to help them meet their energy efficiency goals as they invest in the future of children,” said McKenley Romeo, FPL director of home & business energy solutions. “These improvements, made to lower the organization’s energy bill, will support their dedication to financial responsibility and further enable them to continue to put children first.” Covering the state’s five major geographic areas, each quarter the PSC presents its Triple E Award to a local business that has accomplished superior energy efficiency. Look for past Triple E Award recipients under Hot Topics on the PSC’s homepage, www.FloridaPSC.com. The PSC encourages cost-effective conservation and renewable energy to reduce the use of fossil fuels and defer the need for new generating capacity through the Florida Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act. AMIkids Space Coast Since 1988, the Melbourne Center for Personal Growth, operated by AMIkids Space Coast, has been dedicated to helping youth discover the potential within them, transform their lives and strengthen their community. For nearly 50 years, AMIkids has empowered 140,000+ kids across the country by helping them discover their full potential and guiding them on their paths to a positive future. For more information, visit the program website. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.