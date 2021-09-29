California Institute for Human Science Celebrates A New Level of Excellence
By earning regional accreditation through the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, Senior College and University Commission
CIHS’ consciousness inclusive approach to rigorous clinical psychology training meets the needs and interests of today’s students,”ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Institute for Human Science, a Mind Body Consciousness university bridging science and spirituality, is pleased to announce that earlier this summer, the University was awarded regional accreditation by the WSCUC, one of six regional accrediting agencies in the nation. The distinction affirms CIHS’s commitment to excellence, adherence to rigorous academic standards, and diligence of faculty and administration.
— Dr. Farnaz Khoromi, Psychology Program Director at CIHS.
CIHS was founded in 1992 by Dr. Hiroshi Motoyama, a scientist and religious leader who championed the academic study of, and scientific research toward, mind, body, and spirit integration. Today, the university features six graduate and degree programs, MA and PhD programs in the Schools of:
● Integral Health
● Integral Noetic Sciences
● Psychology
The Psychology programs include concentration tracks in clinical licensure and integral psychology. The Integral Health programs include concentration tracks in a yoga therapy credential and biofield research. The Integral Noetic Sciences programs include concentration tracks in wisdom design and anomalous studies. CIHS also has a bachelor’s completion program in Integral Studies.
Now granted WSCUC accreditation, CIHS is enthusiastic to continue to advance its educational programs and founding mission.
“We’re finding that students who complete our degree programs are uniquely prepared to advance their success in the fields of psychology, noetic sciences, and heath,” Dr. Thomas Brophy, President at CIHS, said. “Accreditation is further confirmation to current and potential students that CIHS is creating forefront professional degree programs.”
Located on a beautiful facility in the beach city of Encinitas, CIHS offers a seamless academic experience centered around human capacity and its complexities. Students are encouraged to explore the uniqueness of their mind, body, spirit connection and their role in cultivating society’s betterment. The university not only facilitates this experiential learning but supports students in applying it to real-world circumstances.
“CIHS’ consciousness inclusive approach to rigorous clinical psychology training meets the needs and interests of today’s students”, Dr. Farnaz Khoromi, Psychology Program Director at CIHS, said. “CIHS’ uniquely advanced approaches to its School of Integral Noetic Sciences, and Integral Health are designed to meet the emerging needs of the future, now,” said CIHS’ Dean for Integral Education, Dr. Sean Esbjörn-Hargens”.
“We are so pleased to see CIHS Founder, Dr. Hiroshi Motoyama’s vision coming to fruition”, opined CIHS Trustee Board Chair, Dr. Richard Jelusich.
Students who study at CIHS have credited its programs with deepening their understanding of self and helping develop a mindful approach to living.
To learn more about the California Institute for Human Science, visit it online at www.cihs.edu or on Social Media on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or YouTube.
###
ABOUT CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE FOR HUMAN SCIENCE
California Institute for Human Science (CIHS) is a mind, body, consciousness research university and center for lifelong learning where science meets spirituality. CIHS offers six graduate degree programs that highlight integral noetic sciences, integral health, and psychology, and an undergraduate bachelor completion program.
California Institute for Human Science is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1001 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 402, Alameda, CA 94501, 510.748.9001
Founded in 1992 by scientist and spiritual leader Dr. Hiroshi Motoyama, CIHS’s core mission is to provide students with a holistic understanding of the mind, body, spirit connection, and the individual’s role in cultivating a better society. Since its inception, the university continues to be an innovative and collaborative leader in progressing integral higher education.
CIHS is a 501-c-3 not-for-profit corporation.
Dr. Thomas Brophy
California Institute for Human Science
thomas_Brophy@cihs.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn