Aero Asset Adds Two Helicopter Experts to its Commercial Team

Aero Asset is delighted to bring two A-listers to its commercial team.”
— Aero Asset President Emmanuel Dupuy
TORONTO, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset, a leading global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, has hired Vincent Dulbecco as Senior Sales Director and François Millian as Senior Director - Mission Critical Markets. Dulbecco is based in Milan, Italy and Millian in Toronto, Canada.

"Aero Asset is delighted to bring two A-listers to its commercial team,” said President Emmanuel Dupuy. “Nothing replaces experience. Both started in the helicopter industry in the late 1990s and bring decades of helicopter expertise and network. The value they bring to Aero Asset in terms of helicopter market reach, asset knowledge, and execution experience will benefit our clients worldwide.”

Vincent Dulbecco
Senior Sales Director

Vincent started his aviation career in the French Gendarmerie Air Support Unit in 1998. Before joining Aero Asset, he served in different roles at Leonardo Helicopters over a 13-year period, from flight test engineering to new helicopter sales manager Africa, to manager of Leonardo’s preowned civil and military helicopter sales division.

François Millian
Senior Director - Mission Critical Market

François is active in the helicopter industry since 1999. Trained as a French Army pilot, he later became a flight instructor on heavy twin OGP helicopters and a training captain in a Canadian HEMS operation. Before joining Aero Asset, Millian was Head of Operations of SAF Helicopters, a HEMS operator based in France. He is currently rated on eight types of multi-engine helicopters.

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter trading firm founded by President Emmanuel Dupuy, Vice President of Market Research Valerie Pereira and Vice President of Sales William Sturm. Aero Assets commercial team has decades of experience selling aircraft worldwide. The company also publishes Heli Market Trends, a quarterly preowned helicopter market report.

Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to: https://www.aeroasset.com/.

