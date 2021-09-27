Mente Group Taps Marketing Leader to Expand Aviation Platform and Services
“Our recent recapitalization enables our organization to grow and embrace excellent talent like Chris Prokopeas as we take advantage of unfilled segments in aviation,.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group has named Chris Prokopeas to the newly created position of Vice President, Marketing as the recently recapitalized private aviation company expands its platform and provides new and innovative services. He is based at the company’s Dallas headquarters.
He is a leading marketing professional with more than 25 years of experience within a variety of industries, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, transportation and hospitality. Prior to his role with Mente Group, Prokopeas worked for Gesa Credit Union as Chief Marketing Officer.
He also worked for DFW International Airport as AVP of Marketing and Communications. And Prokopeas has held leadership marketing positions for Dickies, Capital One, Dean Foods, and Kraft Foods.
“Our recent recapitalization enables our organization to grow and embrace excellent talent like Chris Prokopeas as we take advantage of unfilled segments in aviation,” said Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor. “His diverse expertise in a number of industries is helping us immensely as we look for new opportunities to excel on behalf of our clients.”
Prokopeas received a bachelor's degree from Purdue University in communications and business. He received an MBA from the University of Michigan where he graduated with distinction. And he has received a Kellogg School of Management executive education in marketing and strategy from Northwestern University.
His experience covers brand management, strategic planning, positioning, re-branding, new product development, licensing, advertising and media development, sponsorships, consumer promotions, consumer insights, public relations, direct marketing, email marketing, website development, mobile app development, digital marketing, programmatic display, retargeting, affiliate marketing, blogging, social media, and influencer marketing.
About Mente Group
Mente Group, an aviation advisory and brokerage firm, offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services to include fleet planning, buying and selling of new and preowned aircraft, appraisals and residual value forecasting, flight department startups, completion and refurbishment, audits and operational alignment, and Mente 360, which is a scalable, reliable and cost-effective corporate aviation asset advisory program.
With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, and Portland, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries.
Mente Group is an accredited member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) and a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). For more information, visit https://www.mentegroup.com. Mente Group is a holding of Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC.
About Aquila Aviation Ventures
Aquila Aviation Ventures is an investment company formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth. The company identifies and invests in high-growth firms within the business aviation sector. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Proctor, Aquila holds Millbrook Air, a charter and aircraft management company, and Mente Group. Aquila recently invested in Mente Group, which has permitted it to recapitalize in order to expand its platform and fund high quality products. Aquila is a City+Ventures company.
About City+Ventures
City+Ventures is a premier development and investment company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots but regional and national assets, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; an aviation investment, aircraft management, charter and consulting group; real estate management; and construction-related businesses, in addition to holding a real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures’ proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list. For more information, visit https://city-ventures.com/.
