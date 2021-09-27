Railroad Crossing Repair Work to Temporarily Close Brown County Highway 14

For Immediate Release: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Contact: Robert Ward, Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Company will begin railroad crossing repair work on Brown County Highway 14 in Aberdeen on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

The railroad crossing repair operations will temporarily close Brown County Highway 14 (one-half mile north of U.S. Highway 12). There will be no suitable local detours and it is recommended that traffic find an alternate route. Brown County Highway 14 is currently being used a truck detour for Highway 12. Work on the project is part of BNSF’s operations to complete railroad crossing repair work throughout the general area. The overall completion date for the project is Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-