Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,016 in the last 365 days.

Railroad Crossing Repair Work to Temporarily Close Brown County Highway 14

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Contact:  Robert Ward, Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

 

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Company will begin railroad crossing repair work on Brown County Highway 14 in Aberdeen on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

The railroad crossing repair operations will temporarily close Brown County Highway 14 (one-half mile north of U.S. Highway 12). There will be no suitable local detours and it is recommended that traffic find an alternate route. Brown County  Highway 14 is currently being used a truck detour for Highway 12. Work on the project is part of BNSF’s operations to complete railroad crossing repair work throughout the general area. The overall completion date for the project is Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Railroad Crossing Repair Work to Temporarily Close Brown County Highway 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.