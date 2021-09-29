The Western Novelist - Author Anna Elizabeth Judd

Anna Elizabeth Judd Best- Selling Author includes a vast trove of Western Novels depicting the “Cowboy Way,” Horse Whisperers, Gunslingers, and the Wild West, but few scratch the surface relative to the vibrant depictions through which Anna takes the stor The HORSE..... Anna Elizabeth Judd

PRESCOTT , ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna provides it all as if you were in the saddle along for the journey. Her rare books bring readers joy from nearly every genre they can appreciate. She exuberantly brings the image and sentiments of the west to full life throughout the storyline. Yet, at the core of Judd’s work, is an Appaloosa stallion who appears in all her westerns. Haystack fills children’s minds with wonder as he interacts with Marshal Spur and the Outrider Gang, to the mild, minored young steed who brings Adam to new levels of learning in his life. Then he is brilliantly portrayed as a beautiful Appaloosa stallion in ‘The Broncobusters’ as Cash.

Anna Elizabeth Judd Best- Selling Author includes a vast trove of Western Novels depicting the “Cowboy Way,” Horse Whisperers, Gunslingers, and the Wild West, but few scratch the surface relative to the vibrant depictions through which Anna takes the storyline in ‘The Hourglass of el Diablo’.

In her newest edition, ‘The Handbook of Horsemanship,' Ann shows her extensive knowledge of horse training. As she originally wrote the book for her clients, so after the training with her was complete, they would have a guide to take home. It ensured their continued success in the world of horsemanship.

Anna has many other books planned in the future, so stay tuned for the next adventure of Daniel in ‘A Distant Calling,’ now on sale. Or ‘The Hourglass’ with Marshal Spur coming winter 2021. But…… don’t think she has left us longing…. Dive into her new music album for all the young cowboys and cowgirls in the world. Spur Up! Marshal Spur and the Outlaw.

The Hourglass of el Diablo