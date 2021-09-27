THE WORLD’S BEST SUPERYACHT MARINA IS YACHT HAVEN GRANDE, ST. THOMAS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES VIRGIN ISLANDS
Yacht Haven Grande achieved this industry honor by receiving the Towergate 2021 Int'l Superyacht Marina of the Year by The Yacht Harbour Association four times.
I am so proud of the Yacht Haven Grande team... they have shown they are the absolute best in the world and consistently deliver exceptional service to our superyacht owners, guests, captains & crew.”CHARLOTTE AMALIE, ST. THOMAS, US VIRGIN ISLANDS, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s best superyacht marina is Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas located in the United States Virgin Islands. The IGY flagship marina achieved this highest industry honor by being bestowed the Towergate 2021 International Superyacht Marina of the Year by The Yacht Harbour Association, and moreover is the only marina to have received this prestigious award a remarkable four times – in 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
— Kenny Jones, EVP Global Operations
The Yacht Harbour Association is one of the oldest and most respected international yachting associations and partnered with Towergate Insurance to recognize the very best of marinas from around the world. This outstanding achievement is made even more notable as Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas has received the honor for THREE consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021) and despite the global upheavals of recent times. The independently audited and customer voted award follows Yacht Haven Grande’s status as the sole Five Gold Anchor Platinum marina in North America, as well as the Western Hemisphere.
“The team being recognized for this third consecutive global award — especially in this hugely challenging time, and paradoxically our busiest-ever season — is a wonderful testament to the hard work and dedication of my colleagues at Yacht Haven Grande St Thomas, and IGY Marinas. My gratitude goes to my team, but also to our loyal customers who once again voted for their favorite marina. The crews of these renowned yachts have faced significant challenges these past 18 months – and I couldn’t be prouder to have earnt their continued votes of confidence in us as their shore support team” commented Phil Blake, Marina General Manager, Yacht Haven Grande.
Upon receiving the news of this fourth award, Kenny Jones MBE, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at IGY Marinas stated, “I am so proud of the Yacht Haven Grande team and what they have accomplished three years consecutively, along with the other IGY family members across the globe, they have shown they are the absolute best in the world and consistently deliver exceptional service to our superyacht owners, guests, captains and crew.”
Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas is one of the busiest charter destinations in the world and is a dedicated superyacht marina capable of berthing yachts over 600 ft. (182m) with an unrivalled array of onsite amenities including restaurants, shopping, charter services, crew activities, provisioning, and a Navy Beach. The marina will also host the Caribbean Charter Yacht Show, Dec 9 – 12, 2021 … the first superyacht centric charter show to be held outside mainland USA providing a direct country to country link to the largest charter market in the world https://caribbeancharterys.com/.
“As IGY has grown our superyacht berth inventory to the largest in the world, our main goal is to continually raise the standard for the superyacht experience at all of our global locations,” remarks Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas, “We are honored that our customers have validated our efforts with this fourth recognition and we look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding customer experiences across our growing marina network every day.”
####
ABOUT IGY MARINAS
IGY Marinas is the world’s only international superyacht marina network, with 21 marinas operating in 13 countries, including the United States, The Bahamas, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Turks & Caicos, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Costa Rica, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain. IGY has approximately 4,000 total berths under management welcoming the world’s largest superyachts annually to its marinas. Follow IGY Marinas on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/IGYMarinas or Twitter and Instagram @IGYMarinas. Discover the network of IGY Marinas at www.IGYMarinas.com.
Kay Mellinger
IGY Marinas
+1 954-510-3307
pr@igymarinas.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
4 Time Superyacht Marina of the Year - Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas