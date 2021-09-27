Dynojet Research Unveils the Stage 2 Kit for 2014-2021 Indian TS111/TS116

A world leader in developing and manufacturing performance products and tools has expanded.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynojet Research, Inc. has unveiled the Stage 2 Kit for 2014-2021 Indian TS111/TS116.

"The Dynojet Stage 2 Kit gives you the performance and looks to be the envy on the block,” said Dan Hourigan, Vice President of Product Management for Dynojet Research, Inc. “The Dynojet airbox lid keeps your engine breathing fresh air and the Power Vision brings it all together to deliver more power and smoother acceleration.”

Dynojet Research, Inc. is the world leader in the manufacturing and development of performance products and tools. The company’s fuel management, diagnostic products and personalized services empower customers with the necessary resources to maximize performance and efficiency.

Hourigan explained that the Dynojet airbox lid for the Indian Thunderstroke 111/116 is the accessory you’ve been looking for to add free airflow while improving the intake characteristics of your engine.

“Constructed from steel and coated with a satin black finish, this airbox lid is built to last while adding an eye-catching look to your Indian,” Hourigan stressed before adding, “Pair this with a Power Vision with a custom tune for this setup and you can’t go wrong. You get increased performance, cooler running temps and all the adjustment you could ever need all in one package.”

With over four decades of experience, Dynojet, a member of SEMA, has relied on state-of-the-art technology to provide its customers with the best products available. Its philosophy stands behind the belief that its customers are number one. Individualized attention is given so that customers can take full advantage of the products it offers.

When it comes to service, Dynojet Research prides itself on customer service. The company’s team is always standing by to answer any question customers may have about its wide range of products from dynamometers to fuel tuners.

For more information, please visit www.dynojet.com/about-us and https://www.dynojet.com/blog/.

About Dynojet Research, Inc.

At Dynojet Research, our mission is to make every ride the ultimate ride. All of our products, from EFI tuning devices to clutch kits, were made to help your motorcycle, UTV, or other vehicles keep up with your ambitions and exceed your expectations. Our passionate team of racers, outdoor enthusiasts, and rebels have experience both on and off-road to help make every ride the ultimate ride.

