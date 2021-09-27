Expert Guidance on Critical Planning Decisions & Steps to Implement a Privacy Program or Achieve Privacy Compliance
Being able to prove that you comply with privacy laws is becoming critical for organizations— regulators, clients, your board, and the public are demanding it.
If your organization is ready to come to terms with privacy issues, you’ll find this frank discussion with Jason Powell invaluable.”HAMILTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being able to prove that you comply with applicable privacy laws is becoming mission-critical for more and more organizations—not just to fend off regulators, but because clients, your board, and the public at large are demanding it. What’s the best approach for your business to meet these demands? Should you merge privacy and security, or keep them separate? Do you need a dedicated privacy officer? What privacy laws and frameworks apply and how do they relate?
Data privacy (called data protection outside the US) is one of the core issues facing our global society. On one level, it’s about what companies know about individuals, how they’re using that data for commercial purposes, and whether they can keep it secure. But the bigger privacy picture has always been about basic human rights and freedom from discrimination and persecution.
Beyond what the legal landscape mandates, how your business handles privacy can significantly impact your brand image, ability to acquire and keep clients, and much more. Should you simply focus on checking compliance boxes? Or is “good corporate citizenship” the path to greater ROI?
To share a wealth of privacy perspectives and practical insights, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Jason Powell, GRC and Privacy Consultant at Pivot Point Security. Hosting the show as always is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
The historical context for modern privacy legislation, and why that’s more important than you might think
Concrete steps to operationalizing any privacy program
Why cybersecurity and privacy should largely be treated as separate domains
ISO 27701 versus GDPR versus CCPA—which should you pursue (first) and why?
Leveraging a virtual privacy officer or virtual data protection officer (vDPO)
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
