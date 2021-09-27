TCAD Accepting Applications for Senior Center Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ­– Today, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) announced it is opening the application process for senior centers throughout the state to apply for grant funding. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2021 and can be submitted online here.

“Senior centers are paramount to the quality of life and independence of our aging Tennesseans,” said TCAD Executive Director, James Dunn. “This year our senior center grants will go through a competitive process ensuring these dollars impact each area of the state – rural and urban. These centers leverage their programs largely through funding from the Commission, and I appreciate both Governor Bill Lee and the members of our General Assembly for continuing to recognize the needs of the aging population across our communities.”

As part of the state’s FY2021 budget, the Tennessee General Assembly allocated $400,000 for senior centers across the state. The funds will be distributed through a competitive grant process, awarding $5,000 to 80 senior centers on a first-come, first-served basis.

For the competitive grant process, TCAD gives priority to centers from economically distressed, at-risk, and transitional counties as published by the Department of Economic and Community Development (TDEC). Click here to access TDEC’s county data.

TCAD will host an information session on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. to provide an overview of the process and answer any questions.

For more information or questions on the application process, please contact Sidney Schuttrow at 615-741-1585 or Sidney.Schuttrow@tn.gov.

