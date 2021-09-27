Free Statewide Meet & Greet for New School Library Staff

New to a school library and/or changed libraries? Join the Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) and its members members in small groups to chat about your questions and ideas.

This is a free, virtual event that will take place on Thursday, September 30th from 4pm to 5pm.

During the event you will have the opportunity to connect with other new library staff new to a school or the profession while also gaining perspective from MASL members. The session will cover the benefits of MASL membership including professional development, networking, and scholarship opportunities.

For more information or to register, please visit the event page on the MASL website.