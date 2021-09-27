Road Report For Week of Sept. 26

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, widening highway. Reconstructing and widening highway. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, replacing bridge. All traffic restricted to one lane with signal lights controlling traffic through work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing highway. County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of SH 155 to Marion County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

Harrison County

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road underpass, constructing new bridge over interstate. Lansing Switch Road closed to through traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20.

US 59 – From one mile south of FM 1997 to FM 1793, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening bridge over railroad. Northbound lanes closed with signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway. Southbound outside lane closed for repairs.

US 59 – From Cass County line to 2 miles north of SH 49, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

US 59 (NE Loop) – From US 59 North to US 79 East, repairing and resurfacing highway. On and off ramps at US 59 and NE Loop closed, traffic detoured accordingly.

US 79 - From SH 149 to Rusk County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Lane closures, expect delays.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From Bus. 271 to Mount Pleasant City limits, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

None

Editor’s note: This is a schedule of work being planned for the dates noted above. Weather conditions and unforeseen problems can cause delays or cancelation of work. For more information about construction projects, contact Heather Deaton, Public Information Officer, TxDOT Atlanta District, 903-799-1306, Heather.WrightDeaton@TxDot.gov