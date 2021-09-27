Entrex Carbon Market files process patent for “Carbon Offset Rights Agreements” and the market in which they trade.
Entrex (OTC:UNSS) announces the filing of a process patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for “Carbon Offset Rights Agreement and Trading”.
Real Estate owners can sell their land, mineral and ‘Carbon Offset Rights’ which can offer long term cash-flows while being non-destructive and non-intrusive to the property.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex (OTC:UNSS) announces the filing of a process patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for “Carbon Offset Rights Agreement and Trading”.
“We believe our regulatory compliant, blockchain enhanced, technology platform can provide buyers, sellers, regulators and the US Treasury comfort in a sound infrastructure to manage real estate transactions which incorporate the third real estate asset: Carbon Offset Rights Agreements” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Carbon Market a majority owned subsidiary of Entrex.
“Our first COPRe or Carbon Offset Producing Real Estate has parties scheduled to close this coming month – putting the transaction through a regulatory compliant structure shall help in our US Treasury efforts to formalize real estate’s new third ‘asset’, as in lienable and deedable Carbon Offset Rights Agreements.” Said Thomas Harblin partner in the Entrex Carbon Market.
“Real Estate owners have long traded ‘Mineral Rights’ agreements as a second asset for their land holdings – now owners can sell a third asset: ‘Carbon Offset Rights Agreements’ which can offer long term cash-flows while being non-destructive and non-intrusive to the property.” Harblin continues.
“The Entrex Carbon Market team has been working on dozens of nationwide properties, creating what amounts to a structured product, which will bring not only a whole new asset category to the real estate market but also a whole new set of alternative securities and trading efficiency” said Paul D. Landrew, Chairman of UNSS (OTC:UNSS).
About Entrex:
Entrex (OTC: UNSS) was founded in 2001 as a capital market system for entrepreneurial companies. The company establishes regulatory-compliant, niche capital market systems which support regulated market constituents in originating, structuring, placing, trading, settling and servicing securities of entrepreneurial companies. Working together with industry leaders, Entrex platforms allow investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade entrepreneurial securities by geography, sector or commodity.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release includes statements of the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of the Company’s business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, margins, sales, new products and brands, potential joint ventures, potential acquisitions, expenses, profitability, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These also include statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the announced transaction between the Company and Entrex. These statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. You can also identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.
These forward looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties, risks and factors relating to its operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These risks include the Joint Venture’s ability to successfully pursue its business plan, the possibility that the Company’s equity interest in the Joint Venture may be diluted as a result of capital raises by the Joint Venture, the possibility that Entrex may have the right to repurchase the previously contributed assets for nominal consideration, the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize new technologies, the Company’s history of losses and expectation of further losses, its ability to expand its operations into blockchain technologies, its ability to develop or acquire new brands, the success of its marketing activities, the effect of competition in its industry and economic and political conditions generally, including the current economic environment and markets. More information about these and other factors are described in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the discussions contained under the caption “Risk Factors.” When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.
