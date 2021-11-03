Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,434 in the last 365 days.

Multi Music Moguls and ArtRevSol presents VPG GlizZy | "Reality" ft Boosie Badazz | Music Service

Multi Music Moguls presents rapper and recording artist VPG GlizZy. His latest single, "Reality (feat. Boosie Badazz)," is produced by ToneThaGoat and Luzity.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic City, NJ. Multi Music Moguls proudly presents rapper and recording artist VPG GlizZy.

His latest single, "Reality (feat. Boosie Badazz)," is produced by ToneThaGoat and Luzity. This banger is just what the streets have been asking for, Quality Street Music with a bassline that delivers the pain that the listener can feel with each bar.

VPG GlizZy is positioning himself to stake his claim to the coveted HipHop Throne and shows no signs of slowing down.

Follow him on all streaming and Social Media platforms and stay tuned for more music, videos, merch, and pop-ups.

All Links: https://linktr.ee/vpgglizzy
Contact: support@multimusicmoguls.com

Rap Juggernaut
Artist Revenue Solutions
+1 678-243-0244
email us here

VPG Glizzy - Reality Ft Boosie Bad Azz

You just read:

Multi Music Moguls and ArtRevSol presents VPG GlizZy | "Reality" ft Boosie Badazz | Music Service

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.