Multi Music Moguls and ArtRevSol presents VPG GlizZy | "Reality" ft Boosie Badazz | Music Service

Multi Music Moguls presents rapper and recording artist VPG GlizZy. His latest single, "Reality (feat. Boosie Badazz)," is produced by ToneThaGoat and Luzity.ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic City, NJ. Multi Music Moguls proudly presents rapper and recording artist VPG GlizZy.
His latest single, "Reality (feat. Boosie Badazz)," is produced by ToneThaGoat and Luzity. This banger is just what the streets have been asking for, Quality Street Music with a bassline that delivers the pain that the listener can feel with each bar.
VPG GlizZy is positioning himself to stake his claim to the coveted HipHop Throne and shows no signs of slowing down.
