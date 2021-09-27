Statement from Joyce Rivera on the Passing and Determination of Death of Actor Michael K. Williams
CEO of St. Ann's Corner of Harm Reduction Appeals for Continuance of Harm Reduction and Educational Services
Michael K. Williams was an advocate for neighborhood harm reduction initiatives, claiming about these services that “there is still love and hope in the hood.””NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction (www.sachr.org) is deeply saddened by the loss of Michael K. Williams and to learn that the cause of his death was due to a drug overdose, as confirmed by the New York City Medical Examiner on Friday. We knew his struggle and he was real about it. He was an advocate for neighborhood harm reduction initiatives, claiming about these services that “there is still love and hope in the hood.” In loving memory, we will honor his life and all those who have preceded him in similar passing at our inaugural Grace Awards on October 22, 2021. Fa. Luis Barrios , chair of the Board of Directors of SACHR, will lead a tribute to all of the lives that have been lost to overdose. We invite all New Yorkers, family, friends, and colleagues to support the continuance of harm reduction and educational services for all people to avoid the needless loss of loving souls like Michael K. Williams.
— Joyce Rivera, CEO, St. Ann's Corner of Harm Reduction
About St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction
Founded in 1990 as the first syringe-exchange initiative in the U.S., St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction (SACHR) provides non-judgmental quality access to health resources to persons for whom the social stigma attached to their illicit drug use, HIV/HCV status, poverty, race, gender identity, homelessness, or health undermines their ability to access the services they require or deserve. SACHR meets every person where he or she is, recognizing that people take risks and engage in life-threatening behaviors, therefore it provides a safe haven where participants can consider their personal choices and begin to move toward manageable changes. All services are provided free of charge and anonymously with no demands placed on those who need help. For more information, visit: www.sachr.org.
