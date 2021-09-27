Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 27, 2021

 

 

September 27, 2021                                                              

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 27, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 27, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Ashland

Loudonville Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

City of Ashtabula

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

City of Wapakoneta

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Wapakoneta Landfill

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Belmont County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Brown County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Village of Seven Mile

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Ohio Lottery Commission

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Westlake Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Village of Ithaca

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of New Madison

 FFR

SPECIAL AUDIT

 

01/01/2010 TO 11/30/2015

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Galena

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

City of Lancaster

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fayette

Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Board of Tax Appeals

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Facilities Construction Commission

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Star Ohio

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Fulton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Geauga County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Yellow Springs Development Corporation

 

07/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Hamilton County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton County General Health District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Hardin County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hocking

Salt Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Friendship Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency

  SOC I

Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Knox

Clay Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Lawrence County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Pataskala Corporate Park Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Canfield Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Youngstown City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Medina County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina County Central Processing Facility

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Monroe

Seneca Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Macedonia Community Development Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morgan

Morgan County Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Morrow County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Muskingum County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Newton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Noble County Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Olive Township

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Benton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harrison Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Perry Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Randolph Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shalersville Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Windham

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Putnam County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Ottoville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Richland County Growth Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Pleasant Valley Regional Sewer District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Village of Otway

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

Village of Green Springs

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Summit County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Auburn Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Van Wert County General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Vinton

Village of McArthur

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Village of Butlerville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Williams

City of Bryan

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 27, 2021

