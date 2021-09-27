For Immediate Release:

September 27, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 27, 2021

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 27, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashland Loudonville Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula City of Ashtabula IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Auglaize City of Wapakoneta IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Wapakoneta Landfill IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Belmont County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Brown County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Village of Seven Mile IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Ohio Lottery Commission 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Westlake Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Darke Village of Ithaca 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of New Madison FFR SPECIAL AUDIT 01/01/2010 TO 11/30/2015 Delaware Delaware County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Galena IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield City of Lancaster IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fayette Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Board of Tax Appeals 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Facilities Construction Commission 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Star Ohio IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fulton Fulton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Geauga Geauga County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Yellow Springs Development Corporation 07/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Hamilton County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton County General Health District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin Hardin County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hocking Salt Creek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Friendship Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency SOC I Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Knox Clay Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence Lawrence County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Pataskala Corporate Park Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Lorain County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Canfield Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Youngstown City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Medina Medina County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Medina County Central Processing Facility 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Monroe Seneca Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Macedonia Community Development Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morgan Morgan County Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Morrow County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Muskingum County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Newton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Noble Noble County Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Olive Township FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Benton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Harrison Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway Perry Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Randolph Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Shalersville Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Windham IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Putnam County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Ottoville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Richland County Growth Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ross Pleasant Valley Regional Sewer District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Village of Otway IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca Village of Green Springs IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Summit County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Auburn Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Van Wert Van Wert County General Health District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Vinton Village of McArthur 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Village of Butlerville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Williams City of Bryan 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State's office is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.

