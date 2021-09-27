Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 27, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 27, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashland
Loudonville Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashtabula
City of Ashtabula
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize
City of Wapakoneta
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Wapakoneta Landfill
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
Belmont County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Brown County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Village of Seven Mile
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Ohio Lottery Commission
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Westlake Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Darke
Village of Ithaca
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of New Madison
FFR
SPECIAL AUDIT
01/01/2010 TO 11/30/2015
Delaware
Delaware County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Galena
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
City of Lancaster
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fayette
Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Board of Tax Appeals
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Facilities Construction Commission
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Star Ohio
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fulton
Fulton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Geauga
Geauga County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Yellow Springs Development Corporation
07/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Hamilton County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton County General Health District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Hardin County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Hardin Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hocking
Salt Creek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Friendship Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency
SOC I
Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Knox
Clay Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
Lawrence County Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Pataskala Corporate Park Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Lorain County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Canfield Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Youngstown City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Medina
Medina County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Medina County Central Processing Facility
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Monroe
Seneca Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Macedonia Community Development Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morgan
Morgan County Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Morrow County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Muskingum County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Newton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Noble
Noble County Regional Planning Commission
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Olive Township
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Benton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Harrison Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pickaway
Perry Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Randolph Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Shalersville Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Windham
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Putnam County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Ottoville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Richland County Growth Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
Pleasant Valley Regional Sewer District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
Village of Otway
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca
Village of Green Springs
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Summit County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Auburn Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Van Wert
Van Wert County General Health District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Vinton
Village of McArthur
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Village of Butlerville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Williams
City of Bryan
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
