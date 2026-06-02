Former Uhrichsville Mayor Sentenced to 10 Days in Jail, Ordered to Pay Nearly $16,000 in Restitution and Audit Costs Following Theft Conviction

COLUMBUS – The former mayor of the Uhrichsville was sentenced to 10 days in jail and ordered to pay audit costs and restitution of nearly $16,000 following an investigation into improper reimbursements.

Mark Haney also received 12 months of community control and a 60-day suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to a felony count of theft and a misdemeanor count of soliciting improper compensation in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit launched an investigation in January 2024 after receiving a complaint alleging Haney improperly received reimbursements for meals, mileage and other purchases and that he had used city credit cards on personal purchases.

Haney was indicted in July 2025 and pleaded guilty to two criminal counts in March 2026.

During sentencing Tuesday, he was ordered to pay restitution of $5,447.69 and audit costs of $10,537. He will face a year in state prison if he breaks any of the terms of his community control.

SIU attorneys were appointed to serve as special prosecutors in the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 165 convictions resulting in more than $17.8 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.