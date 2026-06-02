Findings for Recovery Issued Against Former Brush Creek Township Fiscal Officer over Late Fees, Improper Phone Bill Payments

COLUMBUS — Findings for recovery totaling nearly $1,700 were issued Tuesday against the former fiscal officer of Brush Creek Township in Scioto County over late fees and improper payments on the township’s credit card.

Beverly Eichenlaub repaid $612.64 of the total under audit, leaving a remaining balance of $1,058.25 identified in an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

Auditors determined that Eichenlaub failed to pay state and federal taxes, retirement and Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation remittances, and credit card payments on time, resulting in late fees, interest and penalties of $612.64.

Auditors noted, “The late fees, penalties, and interest paid by the township that were incurred as a result of gross negligence serve no proper public purpose and could have been avoided had the withholdings and premiums been paid in a timely manner.”

Eichenlaub submitted repayment of the fees in December 2024.

Auditors also identified $691.37 in improper credit card payments for Eichenlaub’s personal cell phone service, along with an additional $366.88 in late fees and interest for late credit card payments. Eichenlaub and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the resulting finding for recovery.