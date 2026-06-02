AOS Media Advisory: Ohio Auditor Keith Faber to Testify Before House Task Force on Medicaid Fraud, Waste, and Abuse on June 3

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3. Auditor Faber will present critical findings from his office’s recent audits of Ohio’s Medicaid program, which have revealed systemic control weaknesses. Who:?Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber When:?10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Where:?2154 Rayburn House Office Building Auditor Faber will be available for questions and interviews outside the committee room after the hearing. The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

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