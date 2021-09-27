Submit Release
Public input requested for proposed improvements on U.S. 20 in Woodbury County

AMES, Iowa – Sept. 27, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for proposed improvements on U.S. 20 from the U.S. 75/Iowa 12 Interchange in Sioux City to Little Whiskey Creek.

The proposed project involves grading and replacing pavement on U.S. 20 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2023.

Through traffic on U.S. 20 would be maintained at all times. For more information, see the website listed below.  

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed project, contact Shane Tymkowicz, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 3 Office, 2800 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51102, phone 712-274-5834 or 712-261-0405, email shane.tymkowicz@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by October 7, 2021 to be considered.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4392.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Tonnette R. Harris, J.D., Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-509-8814.

