Sample Oklahoma Launches Two New Subscription Box Options
Sample Oklahoma launches two new subscription box options just in time for the gift-giving season.
Sample Oklahoma’s immediate success can be calculated to impeccable timing, innovative creations, and local support!”OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sample Oklahoma - the first Oklahoma-based subscription box, launches two new lower-priced options of monthly subscription boxes.
2021 has been an exceptional year for Sample Oklahoma and the nonprofits that have benefited from the pandemic pivot that has helped keep fundraising in order. Amid shutdowns and slowdowns for fundraising efforts of Oklahoma’s nonprofits, the current multi-industry subscription box has provided a unique way for Oklahomans to shop and support local with one single purchase.
The NEW Sooner Snack box will include 4-6 select gourmet Oklahoma snacks every month. This allows subscribers to experience new tasty snacks, both sweet and savory, made right here in Oklahoma. The Snack Box is an ideal way to send a taste of home to a deployed loved one or a great addition to a family game night or date night each month.
The NEW BBBB Subscription Box (Bath, Beauty & Brains Box) reveals unique finds from across Oklahoma. Subscribers will enjoy new surprises every month from craftsmen and women providing unique all-natural bath, body, and beauty products made in Oklahoma.
The growing popularity of Sample Oklahoma can be explained by three concepts:
Local Support: Multiple small businesses are represented in each and every box.
Giving Local: Each month a local nonprofit of Oklahoma will benefit from your purchase.
Stress-free Gifting: Giving a revolving gift of discovery takes worry and question away of gift-giving.
Corporate clients, such as realtors, love Sample Oklahoma because it provides a sure way to enhance the Oklahoma standard. From a single order to monthly giving, Sample Oklahoma delivers an addictive experience of corporate referrals, employee appreciation, and single personal gifting.
“Sample Oklahoma’s immediate success can be calculated to impeccable timing, innovative creations, and local support,” says Libby Ross, marketing director at Sample Oklahoma. “The giving nature of our subscription box business model is easy to embrace.”
Sample Oklahoma is the subscription box that takes all the pressure off of gifting this season. With a variety of gifts in each box and every month, you have the freedom to give gifts to a wide group of people with different backgrounds.
