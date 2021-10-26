Submit Release
TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While founded in the OKC metro, Sample Oklahoma aims to reach all counties and towns of Oklahoma.

Just a few short months after launching, Sample Oklahoma has expanded rapidly now helping four different Oklahoma nonprofits and over 50 small businesses since February 2021. So far all 3 major area codes have been touched, both major metro areas, and multiple small towns of Oklahoma. The benefits of Sample Oklahoma have been far reached.

Through the last few months, the 918 has seen a major touch from Sample Oklahoma.
The Springs Villa is the nonprofit beneficiary and multiple 918 businesses have joined the platform such as Josette’s Body Care, Cajun Ed’s, The Nut House, CM Customs, and more.

With growth comes more opportunity for nonprofit support and a mission of a thriving Oklahoma. The goal of Sample Oklahoma is to be able to one day support each county and town across the state.

The November box will have a very “warm and fuzzy” feel to it as we settle into cooler temperatures and the season of snuggles. Support the mission of supporting local with Sample Oklahoma through its 3 subscription box options: Sample Oklahoma Box, Sooner Snack Box, and the BBBB Box (Bath, Beauty, Brains, Body).

