Sample Oklahoma Grand Opening Event

OKC, OK, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Oklahoma, come share the local love.

To love local is to Sample Oklahoma. SOK is a subscription box platform that joins the best Oklahoma businesses and nonprofits together to create a thriving and winning Oklahoma economy.

During our grand opening and ribbon cutting, we will introduce many of our loved vendors, past and future non-profits, and the staff behind Sample Oklahoma. At the event, you will hear from our founder, Rhonda Thomas, and her take on the significance of Sample Oklahoma and the future of nonprofits in Oklahoma. You will also have the opportunity to meet most of our dedicated staff and faces of Sample Oklahoma.
Proudly attending nonprofits are Green Shoe Foundation, Cleats 4 Kids, and Single Parents Support Network. Hear from each of them, and how you too can help pave the path for Oklahomans.

You will have the chance to meet over 15 local Oklahoma businesses and sample some products. Yellow Dog Coffee will be serving locally roasted cups of joe and Sample Oklahoma will be providing a light brunch. Other vendors include de-fine Nutrition, Barnes Design, Cam’s Silkscreening, and Design, Hal’s Homemade Jerky, My Enchanted Bowtique, Barking Dog Bakery, Faithfully Fit Nutrition, Sage and Elm Apothecary, Mean Beans Coffee Company, Grounds 4 Compassion, BF Farms, Bonnie's Popcorn, Mad Honey Bars, Pink and Pearl, 2 Okies Salas, Native Spirits Winery, Eat Around the World, and others. Come meet these wonderful vendors, check out their products, and hear their stories about what being an Oklahoma business means to them.
Sample Oklahoma is much more than just a subscription box, it is an opportunity to introduce business and nonprofits to our communities while making a sustainable difference, locally.

Sample Oklahoma Subscription Box Grand Opening
Thursday, July 29, 2021, 9:30 am
South OKC Chamber, 701 W Interstate 240 Service Road, OKC, Oklahoma.

Please feel free to reach out for more information.

