IBA Group Shortlisted for ITE Awards 2020/2021
IT Europa announced the finalists of the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2021. The shortlist features IBA Group in two categories.PRAGUE, CZECHIA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 22, IT Europa announced the finalists of the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2021. The shortlist features IBA Group in the following categories:
• Innovative Crisis Management (Remote Working Solution Finalists)
• Enterprise (on-premises/hybrid) Solution (Solution Provider Finalists)
The shortlist for the category Enterprise (on-premises/hybrid) Solution comes from 2020, as IT Europa has postponed winner selection because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The IBA’s submission in this category is an SAP S/4HANA solution that automates major business processes at the Georgian Railway.
As for the innovative crisis management, the IBA Group’s submission includes the open source hybrid cloud platform ICDC and related crisis management activities.
IBA Group has been a contestant of the European IT & Software Excellence Awards since 2008. The following is the list of the company’s awards throughout the contest history.
2019: Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year ¬¬¬
2018: Software Innovation Solution of the Year
2017: Information & Document Management Solution of the Year
2015: Vertical Solution of the Year
2014: ERP/Supply Chain Management Solution of the Year
2012: Database Solution of the Year
2011: Relationship Management of the Year
- About European IT & Software Excellence Awards
A leading pan-European contest for ISVs, Solution Providers, and Systems Integrators and their vendor and distributor partners, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards reward excellence in software development among European IT and telecommunication solution providers.
The European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2021 is the 13th edition of the awards, where companies from across Europe demonstrate their ability to deliver innovative IT solutions to clients.
The 2021 awards are split into the following four categories.
• For MSPs, VARs, and integrators, with attention given to the solutions they have developed
• For application developers and ISVs, looking into the innovative solutions they have created over the course of the year
• For suppliers, highlighting those vendors, distributors, and service providers that strive to support their partners in achieving excellence
• For remote working solutions that highlight the best remote working tools for collaboration and task management (new addition in 2021).
IT Europa will announce the winners of each category at the European IT & Software Excellence Awards Dinner in London on October 19, 2021.
See finalist list
- About IT Europa
IT Europa is a leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services, the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com
- About IBA Group
IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting with 3,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in 13 countries. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, and SAP solutions, as well as cloud, IoT, and RPA / ML / AI technologies. The IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of CEE Business Services Awards by CEE Business Media. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
