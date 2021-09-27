Philotimo Group partners with Corinthian Energy Resources to increase local capacity across Australia and Timor-Leste
The initiative will source and skill up workers required to maintain and deliver more efficient and sustainable energy generation solutions across the region.
As the leading provider of training, skilling and job mobilisation services across the region, we are pleased to be working with Corinthian to underpin and enable their growth with skilled resources”SYDNEY, NSW , AUSTRALIA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philotimo Group and Corinthian Energy Resources have announced a groundbreaking new partnership that will see Philotimo Group working with Corinthian to train up and source appropriately skilled workers to support the growing volume of work required to maintain and deliver more efficient and sustainable energy generation solutions across Timor-Leste and Australia.
— Tammy Kassiou, Chair, Philotimo Group
Founded by Australian entrepreneur and industry stalwart, Themelina Kassiou, affectionately known as Tammy Kassiou, the Philotimo Group overarches several complementary businesses, providing leadership, expertise and services across the training and job placement sector to a broad range of industries. Two of these businesses, IMS and ISAT play key roles in supporting local content initiatives, skills development and furthering sustainable social, environmental, and economic development through partnerships with government and industry sectors.
Corinthian is a leading provider of fully integrated production and project solutions to the upstream oil and gas sector, and the growing market to transition to sustainable low cost, low carbon energy development.
Corinthian is a highly respected business that has been working in the energy sector since 2016 providing operator services to owners of mature upstream oil and gas assets across Australia, southeast Asia, and the wider Asia Pacific region.
Corinthian is also heavily focused on opportunities to establish small scale energy solutions involving a mix of renewable and gas fuelled sources.
“At Corinthian we recognise that regional energy needs are not always delivered consistently or reliably, and that alternative energy sources are starting to play a wider role in the regional energy supply mix,” Corinthian director, Andrew Curtis, said.
“This is generating considerable growth opportunities and driving the increased need for skilled people to undertake the work. As the leading provider of training, skilling, and job mobilisation services across the region, we are delighted to be working with Corinthian to underpin and enable their growth with timely and skilled resources,” Ms Kassiou said.
“Partnering with Corinthian is a fantastic opportunity to work together to ensure local capacity and the transfer of technology across both Australia and Timor-Leste for sustainability. Through our collaborative approach, we aim to drive and deliver safe, reliable, cost effective and predictable outcomes for Corinthian’s commercial activities,” Philotimo Group, CEO, Marcia Kelly said.
“Through our established regional relationships, we continue to identify new opportunities to establish and participate in small scale energy solutions that are a mix of renewable and gas fuelled, and partner with new organisations, such as the Philotimo Group, to expand our services,” Mr Curtis added.
“Technical knowledge transfer and capability development are fundamental to, and underpin, our partnerships across southeast Asia. Through collaboration we nurture and build local competencies, future-proofing local businesses and successfully supporting southeast Asian regional industry opportunities beyond oil and gas,” Ms Kelly also added.
“Timor-Leste is a new country entry for Corinthian and through our partnership with the Philotimo Group, we’re looking forward to extending our expertise to the country,” Corinthian director, Paul Harrison, said.
“The knowledge and expertise of Corinthian’s directors has been acquired over many decades working in senior management roles for both upstream oil and gas operators, and major service contractors. A partnership with a corporation of this calibre is a phenomenal triumph for Timor-Leste.
“Together, our companies draw upon years of diverse industry experiences and bring together industry professionals with decades of experience, and the ability to develop and implement value adding strategies that ensure assets are safe, reliable and optimised to achieve the highest business objectives.”
“We are determined to start building on capacity across Australia and Timor-Leste as soon as possible. We are hitting the ground running, already putting strategies in place to support economic growth across the region. Our goal is to work with Corinthian in identifying opportunities that stand up ethically and commercially, and which also benefit and create long term value for local communities,” Ms Kelly emphasised.
About Philotimo Group
Philotimo Group overarches a number of complementary businesses, providing leadership, expertise and services across various sectors to a broad range of industries. Two of these businesses, IMS and ISAT play key roles in supporting local content initiatives, skills development and furthering sustainable social, environmental and economic development through partnerships with government and industry sectors. The group plays a critical role in delivering training and skilling and connecting and mobilising workers across multiple projects and work sites throughout Timor-Leste as well as many other countries.
Tess Sanders Lazarus, Chief Publicist
Invigorate PR - Global PR for entrepreneurs and businesses
ipublicrelations.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook