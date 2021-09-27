St. Barracks: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A404782
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbsury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9-26-21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kirby Vermont
VIOLATION:Lewd and Lascivious Conduct With Child
ACCUSED: Jonathan Fox
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9-26-21 at approximately 1130 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call concerning inappropriate touching of a Juvenile in the Town of Kirby, Vermont. Investigation revealed Fox 53 of Barre inappropriately touched a juvenile. Fox was released on conditions and is to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court on 9-27-21 for the charge of Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9-27-21 @ 0830
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.