St. Barracks: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A404782

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbsury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9-26-21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kirby Vermont

VIOLATION:Lewd and Lascivious Conduct With Child

ACCUSED: Jonathan Fox

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9-26-21 at approximately 1130 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a call concerning inappropriate touching of a Juvenile in the Town of Kirby, Vermont. Investigation revealed Fox 53 of Barre inappropriately touched a juvenile. Fox was released on conditions and is to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court on 9-27-21 for the charge of Lewd and Lascivious conduct with a child.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9-27-21 @ 0830

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.