Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,145 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Announces October's List of LA's Best Treats for Sweet Kids

Our Sweet Celebrations are for Talented Kids to Enjoy LA's Best Treats #loveisatreat #iappreciatemyself #thesweetestgigs www.LoveisaTreat.com

Our Sweet Celebrations are for Talented Kids to Enjoy LA's Best Treats #loveisatreat #iappreciatemyself #thesweetestgigs www.LoveisaTreat.com

Our Socially Distanced Celebrations for Talented Kids are Super Sweet RSVP Today to Earn a Spot for Your Kid #loveisatreat #thesweetestkids www.LoveisaTreat.com

Our Socially Distanced Celebrations for Talented Kids are Super Sweet RSVP Today to Earn a Spot for Your Kid #loveisatreat #thesweetestkids www.LoveisaTreat.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring socially distanced parties for talented kids in LA; every weekend from October 3, 2021 to January 1st, 2022.

Parents...RSVP Today to Guarantee Entry to The Sweetest Parties for Your Talented Kid to Earn & Enjoy LA's Best Sweets!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; generates proceeds to create and fund The Sweetest Gigs, Creative Community Gigs, and Sweet Celebrations for talented kids.

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'Love is a Treat' socially distanced parties; celebrating talented kids. Every weekend from October 3, 2021 to January 1st, 2022, Recruiting for Good will be rewarding LA's Best Sweets at Exclusive VIP Parties for 10 kids.

In October, Recruiting for Good is rewarding LA's Best Chocolate, Donuts, Ice Cream, Pudding, and Vegan Pies too.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Parents RSVP today to guarantee your talented kid's entry to The Sweetest Socially Distanced Parties. Kids earn treats by bringing a drawing of their parent at work. We're grateful to reward sweets from A Votre Sante, KC Chocolatiers, Pudu Pudu, Salt & Straw, Sidecar Donuts, and Sweet Rose Creamery!"

About

This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.

We're mindfully hosting exclusive socially distanced parties for just 10 kids. Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.LoveisaTreat.com.

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #partyforgood #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Announces October's List of LA's Best Treats for Sweet Kids

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.