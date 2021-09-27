Recruiting for Good Announces October's List of LA's Best Treats for Sweet Kids
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring socially distanced parties for talented kids in LA; every weekend from October 3, 2021 to January 1st, 2022.
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'Love is a Treat' socially distanced parties; celebrating talented kids. Every weekend from October 3, 2021 to January 1st, 2022, Recruiting for Good will be rewarding LA's Best Sweets at Exclusive VIP Parties for 10 kids.
In October, Recruiting for Good is rewarding LA's Best Chocolate, Donuts, Ice Cream, Pudding, and Vegan Pies too.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Parents RSVP today to guarantee your talented kid's entry to The Sweetest Socially Distanced Parties. Kids earn treats by bringing a drawing of their parent at work. We're grateful to reward sweets from A Votre Sante, KC Chocolatiers, Pudu Pudu, Salt & Straw, Sidecar Donuts, and Sweet Rose Creamery!"
We're mindfully hosting exclusive socially distanced parties for just 10 kids. Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.LoveisaTreat.com.
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #partyforgood #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
