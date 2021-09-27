Outstanding Accuracy of VTOPS-PFS Pick Fill Seal Dry Powder Auger Packaging Machine
The VTOPS-PFS pick fill seal dry powder auger packaging machine has outstanding accuracy performance in the test of September 26, 2021.ZHENGZHOU, HENAN, CHINA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VTOPS-PFS dry powder pick fill seal packaging machine has outstanding accuracy performance in the test of September 26, 2021. In the test, the pick fill seal packaging machine equipped double auger fillers, and it equipped a Fill-By-Weight system bettwen the two auger filler. It is understood that the Fill-By-Weight system is the first time that Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd has applied it to the pick fill seal packaging machine.
According to the chief engineer of the Fill-by-Weight pick fill seal packaging machine, this machine with the highlights are the following:
1, Outstanding Accuracy:
First of all, the highlight worthy of introduction is the outstanding accuracy. The packing accuracy exceeds than 99.7%. For example, if you pack 1500 grams in per premade pouch, the error will be within 3 grams, or even better.
2, Packing Weight:
If the size of the premade pouch is within the applicable size of the pick fill seal packing machine, the maximum packaging weight can reach 3000 grams, and the smallest packing weight can reach 500 grams or less.
3, Double Auger Dosing Filler:
Both auger filler machine are equipped with easy-to-clean hopper, which is the ideal choose for the customers with need of fast cleaning. As you know, the greater advantage of the double auger dosing filler system is the increase in speed. The two auger filler heads cooperate with each other, and there are many different ways of cooperation. Such as: Filling-Weighing-Filling, Filling-Filling, and so on.
4, Changeover Pouches:
If the clinet have several premade pouches bags with different widths. Congratulations, this will be another perfect ideal reason for you to choose this machine. Because thie pick fill seal packaging machine is available switch the premade pouches of different widths within a few minutes.
About Vtops
Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd is a service provider focusing on providing intelligent packaging equipment. It have a modern manufacturing factory building of 40,000 square meters, dedicated to providing customers from all over the world with high-quality smart packaging equipment, and providing intelligent packaging solutions for small and large businesses around the world. The intelligent packaging equipment served by the company have been exported to more than 50 countries and regions including the United States, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and so on.
Vtops has an export business unit with professional staff to assist with foreign client inquiries. For more information about Vtops, please visit: https://www.vtops.com/
Taka Chang
Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co., Ltd.
