ZØ MARIE DEDICATES NEW SINGLE, "LOVE," IN MEMORY OF HER MANAGER, HARRY J. COOMBS
New Music from Singer/Songwriter ZØ Marie. The song defines love with freshness, depth, and sincerity. It has the DNA of Smooth R&B with an addictive beat.GIBBSTOWN, NJ, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All the Above Records announce the release of "Love" by ZØ Marie. This song and the upcoming EP, "Circle of Love," are dedicated to Harry J. Coombs, ZØ's manager, upon his sudden death earlier this month. "Harry believed wholeheartedly in my talent. I miss him dearly." ZØ laments.
"Harry had such a good heart. If I had a tough day, I would speak to Harry, and I always walked away feeling joy." ZØ goes on to say, "Harry believed wholeheartedly in my talent. He supported me more than anyone I have ever encountered in this industry. Harry was my manager, but he made me feel like a father figure in my life and career. I miss him dearly."
ZØ's new release defines love with freshness, depth, and sincerity. It has the DNA of Smooth R&B with an addictive beat. "Love" begins with breathy vocals over a minimalist Synth/bass track. Her message builds throughout the song, along with a dynamic vocal arrangement, as she tells her listeners, "Know you are loved."
"Love" is the second song of a five-song EP, "Circle of Love," that will be released later this fall. The EP is a collection of songs about ZØ's journey of love. It describes an ongoing love affair that repeats the same cycle hence the "Circle of Love." "I'm Not Her," the first release from the EP, is ZØ's sassy refusal to accept an on-and-off-again boyfriend's inconsistent booty call. This Synth-Pop song is the message from a sassy, strong, and independent woman.
"Love" is ZØ's philosophy of one way to bring some healing to the world. She explains, "I'm not saying you need to cure world hunger to make it a better place. Instead, start simple. My solution is to give love." ZØ continues, "Every person has been through a hard time, and some people take out their pain on others. Instead, we should treat others the way we want them to treat us. This song tells people that it's a better world when you realize that love is the answer."
As president of her music label, Rizzo looks forward to creating a fanbase for ZØ Marie's music and presenting the very finest of what music and entertainment have to offer. The company is located in Gibbstown, New Jersey, where Rizzo grew up. Terri Rossi, an experienced industry veteran and a member of Harry J. Coombs's team, will manage day-to-day label operations for the label. All releases on All the Above Records are available on all music platforms and distributed by DistroKid.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hernameiszo_/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hernameiszo?lang=en
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6i9T3Mfv7B8pERX7C6mxUm
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/love-single/1585830652
Terri Rossi
All the Above Records
hernameiszomarie@gmail.com