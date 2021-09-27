Kevin McDonnell Named Vice President of Sales at Opeeka

Opeeka’s ability to quickly offer person-centered intelligence is a game-changer for service providers and care systems seeking to differentiate and disrupt today.” — Kevin McDonnell

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, an emerging leader in person-centered behavioral health software solutions, has welcomed Kevin McDonnell as its new Vice President of Global Sales. Kevin joins Opeeka with over 25 years of commercial leadership and management experience in healthcare information technology, including a strong track record of building successful teams in early and growth-stage organizations while driving sales excellence and partner strategies. He also brings deep and broad experience and knowledge in behavioral health, population health, and analytics. Kevin will head up sales strategy, build out the Opeeka sales team, and create and manage relationships with channel sales partners.

Kevin’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Opeeka as the company accelerates growth in new and existing markets. Kevin’s expertise and leadership will help drive the company’s strategic vision and accelerate its growth, building upon. Moreover, his relationships and business ties with people and organizations throughout the healthcare industry and beyond will accelerate company growth.

“It is a distinct pleasure to welcome Kevin to the Opeeka team,” said Opeeka CMO and Co-founder Ken Knecht. “Kevin’s background in healthcare and technology makes him a perfect addition to our growing team.”

Opeeka launched its Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS) in December 2020 and has since experienced rapid growth in the system of care ecosystem serving child welfare, foster care, education, juvenile justice, mental health and behavioral health agencies and organizations.

“Opeeka truly has the most unique and powerful solutions I have seen come on to the market in recent years and I am honored to be a part of the team”, said McDonnell. “I’m joining Opeeka during an exciting time for both the company and our partners and look forward to leveraging my experience to help both achieve massive growth. Opeeka’s ability to quickly offer person-centered intelligence is a game-changer for service providers and care systems seeking to differentiate and disrupt today. I am thrilled to be joining Opeeka and look forward to great things to come.”

About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

Success-Focused Care