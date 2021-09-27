“SmartCover” Launches to Clean Our Filthiest Possessions, Our Phones

Watchout SmartCover phone case SMARTCOVER CROWDFUNDING STARTING SmartCover cleans your screen after every use SmartCover available in cool colors Watchout Smartcover

WATCHOUT announces the launch of the SmartCover, a sanitizing phone case that automatically cleans phone screens after every use

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people would be surprised to find that their phone is the filthiest possession they own. An average mobile phone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat, which is alarming considering they are always glued to people’s hands. In fact, recent studies have shown that a typical phone can have up to 25,000 germs per square inch, meaning people should be cleaning their phones just as often as they wash their hands.

WATCHOUT Group, a multinational company committed to creating simple solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems, is launching a new sanitizing product for the smartphone market. The SmartCover is a phone case with a foldable cover that automatically sanitizes a phone’s screen with UV-C light.

The case features a LED UV-C germicidal light that cleans the phone screen after every use and comes complete with an antimicrobial external cover that is guaranteed to stay germ-free. The SmartCover also features a built-in power bank to keep the phone charged for 24 hours, making it a practical purchase for customers looking to make their phones safer and more reliable.

The SmartCover is designed to function seamlessly within typical everyday phone use. Users simply close the case and the built-in germicidal LED UV-C light kills all bacteria and viruses in a matter of seconds, allowing people to keep their phone safe from germs without any additional effort. The product also goes one step further and allows users to sanitize external objects such as hands, laptops, watches, and glasses just by opening the case, turning the UV-C light on, and shining it close to surfaces to kill nearly all germs.

Product features include:

● State-of-the-art sanitization light - Built-in powerful LED UV-C germicidal light to clean your screen after every use

● Sterilizing cover - Stylishly integrated anti-microbial external cover that stays germ-free

● Powerful built-in battery - 4000 mAh battery power bank to keep your phone charged for 24 hours or the UV-C light for 7 days

● Colorful options - Available in five colors — dark blue, black, mint, peach, and blush pink — the SmartCover offers phone sanitization without sacrificing style

● Designed for compatibility - Available for a range of phones, whether you’re team iOS or Android

The SmartCover phone case retails for $74.95 USD, but is currently available for preorder on Indiegogo at the discounted price of $59 USD. The campaign hopes to raise $18,000 and plans to start shipping to customers in NovemberOctober September 2021.

“With most of the world beginning to suffer from serious pandemic fatigue, we are determined to offer a practical solution that keeps people safe without changing their daily habits,” said Allan Klepfisz, Co-Founder of WATCHOUT Group. “While vaccinations are thankfully being distributed across the world, it’s important for us to learn from the last year and find creative ways to bring more sanitization into our daily routine. The last thing people want right now is another painstaking disinfection method to add to their life, which is why the SmartCover has immense potential for widespread use.”

“We’re excited for the public to finally see our newest product,” said Lance Ford, Co-Founder of WATCHOUT Group. “With more people reintroducing themselves to the world this summer, we feel like this is the perfect time to give people a way to practice that extra bit of caution needed to enjoy life responsibly.”

“Infections kill hundreds of thousands of people every year, whether we’re in a pandemic or not,” stated Tomas Varga, Co-Founder of WATCHOUT Group. “The last year has been an eye-opening experience for most people on how dangerous viruses can be, and that the SmartCover is an excellent product they can happily use to do their part in stopping the spread of severely dangerous germs. And I’m happy to say the SmartCover is another great step towards achieving this goal.”

To participate visit our campaign page here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/smartcover-the-only-phonecover-that-cleans-charges#/

About WATCHOUT Group

WATCHOUT produces innovative, patent-pending products to protect us in these challenging times.

Our WATCHOUT KIDS BANDs make it easier and much more fun for kids to sanitize their hands whenever and wherever they need to. Children cannot receive vaccinations to date and for them masks and clean hands are the best protection.

For adults, our WATCHOUT BANDS offer the ultimate convenience for people on the go.

Our WATCHOUT SMARTCOVER is the worlds’ first phone and tablet cover that automatically sanitizes your screen with powerful UVC LEDs when you close it. It can also be used to sanitize other objects, is powered by a battery that can recharge your phone, and on the outside is impregnated with an antimicrobial that will kill viruses and bacteria.

And our WATCHOUT WAND is the worlds’ first combined UVC light and fine mist atomizer to clean any type of surface including many that can’t easily be wiped.

WATCHOUT is dedicated to creating unique, cutting-edge products for the challenges of a new world.