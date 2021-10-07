Cistus incanus May Decrease Cardiovascular Risk Factors, New Study Shows
The study, published in Cardiology Journal, suggests that Cistus incanus may decrease cardiovascular risk factors, including oxidative stress and dyslipidemia.
It can be hard to identify a reputable, reliable source for Cistus incanus tea. Our comprehensive Cistus incanus FAQ provides extensive information on its health benefits and therapeutic uses.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study published in Cardiology Journal on July 6, 2021, suggests that Cistus incanus decreases cardiovascular risk factors including oxidative stress and dyslipidemia. The study’s authors conclude that these cardiovascular benefits support the idea of consuming Cistus incanus tea on a daily basis as an effective dietary component for prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disorders.
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
Cistus incanus, a genus belonging to the family of Cistaceae, has antispasmodic, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial agents. Cistus incanus is known for its high content and diverse profile of polyphenolic substances with strong antioxidant activity. This Cardiology Journal study supports the idea that Cistus incanus tea can also be a valuable source of polyphenols in the human diet.
Cistus incanus is a mild, pleasant-tasting, uncaffeinated loose tea that offers significant, scientifically proven immune support and relief of cold and flu symptoms. It may modulate the immune system and inhibit the multiplication of viruses, which may help to alleviate cold and influenza.
Cistus incanus has strong health-promoting properties through its antioxidant, immunomodulatory, bacteriostatic, and antifungal activities. It also contains polyphenols that may destroy free radicals, inhibit the formation and development of inflammation in the body, and have a preventive effect on cardiovascular diseases. Through bioflavonoids, it works synergistically with vitamin C, enhancing its action, and also protects the mucous membrane of the stomach to help prevent the formation of ulcers.
“High-quality Mediterranean Cistus incanus is in wide demand and short supply,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “We work closely with our trusted suppliers to make sure we keep plenty of high-quality Cistus in stock for sale at our online store.”
Cistus incanus tea should be grown in its natural Mediterranean habitat and responsibly collected at the height of potency so it has the full spectrum of bioactives expected from high-quality Cistus and provide better availability of phytonutrients and higher potency. Plants growing in arid Mediterranean ecosystems endure multiple stressors and harsh conditions, such as drought, high sun exposure, and high temperatures. Mediterranean plants produce high levels of polyphenols to protect themselves against these stressors.
Cistus incanus should also be naturally harvested from the buds, flowers, leaves, and stems to ensure the highest quality, most available polyphenol content. No chemicals – pesticides, heavy metals, fertilizers, or herbicides – should be used in its production.
“It can be hard to identify a reputable, reliable source for Cistus incanus tea,” Van der Linden says. “Our comprehensive Cistus incanus FAQ provides extensive information on its health benefits and therapeutic uses. The FAQ also covers its use as a mosquito and tick repellant, immune support properties, and skin health support benefits, as well as information on sourcing, terroir, and brewing techniques.”
Those in search of information about Cistus incanus and links to scientific studies about the plant can read Linden Botanicals’ Cistus incanus FAQ. Linden Botanicals sells Cistus incanus loose-leaf herbal tea and extract in its online store. The company also sells Cistus incanus as one of six extracts in its proprietary ShieldsUp! Immune Support Kits.
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Cistus incanus. These teas and extracts provide support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.
Carolyn Daughters
Linden Botanicals
carolyn@lindenbotanicals.com