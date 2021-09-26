Republic.co Superheroes Covers Axle.ai CEO Sam Bogoch As Media Explosion Drives Growth

Republic.co Superheroes profile of Axle.ai CEO Sam Bogoch Editorial user at Pie Town with axle ai Axle AI - making media smarter

Republic.co, a leading site for pre-vetted Reg.CF investment deals, highlights Axle.ai's CEO. Axle.ai's equity raise expires Monday, Sept 27th at midnight PT.

We're working to make media smarter and more searchable from anywhere. If you're setting up a media team you need this, whether at a church, a sports arena, a political campaign or a major brand.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle.ai

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republic.co, a leading site for startup investment, has published an interview profile of Axle.ai CEO Sam Bogoch in its Journal section. The profile comes as Axle.ai’s equity crowdfunding campaign nears its end at midnight PDT tomorrow, September 27th; the raise is already over 1000% of its initial target; its raise last year was oversubscribed. Anyone can participate, and investments start as low as $150; the offering page is https://republic.co/axle-ai and the profile is at https://republic.co/blog/sam-bogoch-axle-ai. Axle ai’s software helps media teams remotely search and manage their video content, and integrates closely with tools from Adobe and Avid among others. Axle ai is proving essential in the shift away from workflows based on hard drives and over-the-shoulder editing collaboration, and towards browser-based “work from anywhere” capabilities that are now becoming mandatory across media teams.

In the wide-ranging interview, Bogoch covers axle ai’s origins, how the team came together, and how the company has been able to able to meet a variety of challenges through its rise to leadership in the industry. Axle.ai's sales in 2021 are nearly double their level in 2020, with further rapid growth anticipated going forward due to major trends in media, AI/ML and remote work.

According to Bogoch, “We're working to make media smarter and more searchable from anywhere. The people doing video work actually have very similar roles and workflows, regardless of whether they work at a church, a sports arena, a political campaign or a major brand. They’re the people bringing the camera and gear, capturing the key footage, bringing it back on hard drives, editing it, and reviewing it with colleagues. So the work itself is very consistent.” That commonality across what appears to be a very diverse set of customers has been essential to driving axle ai’s growth. Customers include Madison Square Garden, Price Waterhouse Coopers, NBC Universal, Paramount, Warner Bros. and Coca-Cola among many name brands.

Two articles this week have also highlighted the massive trends towards the growth of decentralized media properties and the rise of equity crowdfunding that have helped make Axle.ai's success possible. On Thursday, the Markets section of Business Insider covered Axle.ai's raise: https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/axle-ai-the-search-engine-for-internal-media-files-is-equity-crowdfunding-to-make-video-editing-simpler-1030818742. And yesterday, prominent venture capitalist Elizabeth Yin of Hustle Fund published an article on the rising stampede of media companies https://elizabethyin.com/2021/09/25/the-new-era-of-media-companies/. Recent M&A activity, including Adobe's purchase of Frame.io for $1.28 billion in August, has also put the spotlight on this major trend. A 3-minute pitch video by Axle AI's management team is at https://tinyurl.com/axlein3mins.

###

About Axle.ai:

Axle.ai (http://www.axle.ai) - We make media smarter. Axle.ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. Its solutions have helped over 700 organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle.ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH accelerator and Quake Capital. Learn more at http://www.axle.ai; equity crowdfund at https://republic.co/axle-ai.

There is a worldwide explosion of video content. The market intelligence firm IDC has estimated that the sum of data generated globally by 2025 is set to accelerate exponentially to 175 zettabytes. A growing, double-digit percentage of this storage is used to house media files. Meanwhile, approximately 400,000 video teams worldwide are responsible for capturing, editing, and managing this content, but much of it becomes difficult to leverage soon after capture; in a report commissioned by Axle.ai’s partner Seagate, IDC estimates that more than two-thirds of data stored is not readily searchable or available for access after initial use.

Axle AI Pitch for Republic Reg. CF campaign