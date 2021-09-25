Stephanie K. Siddens, Ph.D., has been selected to lead the Ohio Department of Education as the interim superintendent of state instruction. Dr. Siddens has been with the Department since 2006. Prior to becoming the interim superintendent, she served as the senior executive director of the Department's Center for Student Supports. In this role, she oversaw implementation of the whole child framework, early learning, special education, gifted education, nutrition, prevention education, positive behavioral intervention and supports, social and emotional learning, school climate, behavioral health and school-based health. In addition, her center implemented programs in support of special student populations including students with disabilities, English learners, homeless youth, migrant, foster care and justice-involved youth.

Dr. Siddens has more than 26 years of experience in prekindergarten through grade 12 education. She served as an administrator for Prince William County Public Schools and Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia. She also served at the College of Wooster and the University of Iowa where she was responsible for educational program evaluation, research, assessment and accountability.

Dr. Siddens received her doctorate of philosophy in educational psychology from the University of Iowa and a Bachelor's degree in psychology from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

877-644-6338 superintendent@education.ohio.gov

Last Modified: 9/25/2021 8:57:36 AM