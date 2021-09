International Travel Awards 2021 Middle East & Europe Winners Announced

International Travel Awards International Travel Awards Guest Service App for Hotel Restaurant QR Menu app - Mr resto

International Travel Awards is proud to announce the Middle East and Europe region winners for the year 2021 partnered with Dark Sky Association Portugal

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Travel Awards is proud to announce the Middle East and Europe region winners for the year 2021 partnered with Dark Sky Association Portugal - First Starlight Tourism Destination in the World, HotelApp - No.1 Guest Service App for Hotels and Resorts, Mr.Resto – restaurant QR Menu app and Travel CEO – Best Travel Agency CRM Software. The Award program is organized and managed by Golden Tree Events Dubai.All our nominees for the 2021 awards were involved in multiple stages before moving as a Finalists such as First Level Jury Evaluation, Voting Process, Second Level Jury Evaluation, Inspection and Final Jury Evaluation.There were 3,000+ nominees from 100+ countries across Middle East, Europe, Asia, Americas, Africa & Oceania and Over 50 highly experienced juror involved in selecting the deserving winners.The nominees were from Tourism Board, Attractions, Theme Parks, Luxury Hotels, 5 Star Hotels, 4 /3 Star / Boutique Hotels, Resorts, Villas, Hotel Apartments, Travel Companies, DMCs, non-profit Organizations & etcWe take this opportunity to thank all our Jury members, Nominees, Partners & Sponsors for their extensive support to make this award program highly successful.On behalf of International Travel Awards Group, We wish all the Nominees, Winners & Tourism Industry professionals for a successful business in upcoming months.The Winners in the Middle East region of International Travel Awards 2021 are as below,Global Village - Best Family Attraction in Middle East 2021Ferrari World Abu Dhabi - Best Tourist Attraction in Middle East 2021Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi - Best Theme Park in Middle East 2021Sealine Beach, A Murwab Resort - Best Family Beach Resort in Qatar 2021The Ritz-Carlton, Doha - Best 5 Star Hotel in Qatar 2021Al Forsan International Sports Resort - Best Sports & Entertainment Destination in Middle East 2021, Best Tourist Attraction in UAE 2021Maison Privee Holiday Homes Rental LLC - Best Holiday Homes Rental Company in Middle East 2021Address Beach Resort - Best Beach Resort in the Middle East 2021, Best New Luxury Resort in Middle East 2021GRAND HYATT DUBAI - Best 5 Star City Hotel in Dubai 2021Hilton Doha - Best 5 Star Business Hotel in Qatar 2021Sheraton Jumeriah Beach Resort - Best Scenic Environment Hotel in UAE 2021 , Best Family Beach Resort in Dubai 2021Yas Waterworld - Best Water Park in Middle East 2021Deluxe Holiday Homes - Best Luxury Holiday Homes Rental Company in UAE 2021Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai - Best Banquet/Wedding Hotel in Dubai 2021The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel - Best Business Hotel in Qatar 2021Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai - Best Family Hotel in UAE 2021, Best City Hotel in Dubai 2021JANA Travel - Best Luxury Tour Operator in UAE 2021Qasr Al Watan - Best Tourism Development Project in United Arab Emirates 2021Al Masaood Travel & Services - Best Travel Management Company in Abu Dhabi 2021Wyndham Grand Manama - Best Modern Hotel in Middle East 2021RAVIZ CENTER POINT HOTEL DUBAI - Best 4 Star City Hotel in Dubai 2021The H Dubai - Best 5 Star Business Hotel in Dubai 2021, Best Wedding Hotel in Dubai 2021CLYMB Abu Dhabi - Best Indoor Adventure Park in United Arab Emirates 2021Emirati Women Empowerment Tour - Best Cultural Tour Operator in Dubai 2021DusitD2 Salwa Doha - Best Family Hotel in Qatar 2021bnbme holiday homes - Best Holiday Homes Rental company in Dubai 2021The Winners in the Europe region of International Travel Awards 2021 are as below,Dark Sky Association - Best Tourism Destination in Europe 2021Radisson Blu Hotel Yerevan - Best Business Hotel in Armenia 2021Camperio Collection - Best Hotel Collection Group in Italy 2021Castle IN LOVE WITH THE WIND - Best Family Attraction in Europe 2021Dark Sky️ Alqueva Official Observatory - Best Tourism Attraction in Europe 2021Azerbaijan Tourism - World's Best Emerging Tourism Destination 2021Almar Jesolo Resort & Spa - Best Beach Resort in Europe 2021BOTANIQ Castle of Tura - Best Castle Hotel in Europe 2021Maison Albar Hotels - L'Imperator - Best Architecture Design Hotel in France 2021, Best Luxury Family Hotel in France 2021AQUAPOLIS WATERPARK - Best Water Park in Greece 2021Art Palace of Georgia - Museum of Cultural History - Best Museum in Georgia 20217Seas Holidays - Best Travel Agency in United Kingdom 2021Radisson Collection Paradise Resort & Spa, Sochi - Best Beach Resort in Russia 2021Helvetia Hotel - Best 5 Star Luxury Hotel in Russia 2021Il San Corrado di Noto - Best Luxury Hideaway Resort in Italy 2021Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam - Best 5 Star Luxury Hotel in Netherlands 2021Quellenhof Luxury Resort Lazise - Best Luxury Spa Resort in Italy 2021NH Collection Roma Fori Imperiali - Best 5 Star Boutique Hotel in Italy 2021Mtserlebi Resort - Best Design Hotel in Georgia 2021, Best Boutique Hotel in Georgia 2021FER HOTEL - Best Luxury Boutique Hotel 2021CHC GROUP Chnaris Hotel Management - Best Hotel Management Company 2021Albatros Expeditions - Best Travel Company in Europe 2021, Best Adventure Tour Operator in Europe 2021AlmaLusa Baixa/Chiado - Best Boutique Hotel in Portugal 2021Meta Business Hotel - Best Business Hotel in Georgia 2021Grand Hotel Victoria. - Best 5 Star Luxury Resort in Italy 2021, Best Luxury Lake Resort in Italy 2021The Pinnacle Athens - Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in Greece 2021MOULIN ROYALE - Best Luxury Bed & Breakfast Hotel in Europe 2021IBIS BUDGET LEICESTER - Best City Hotel 2021Melody Spirit Institute - Best Cultural Tour Company in Greece 2021Unlimited Travel – Best Tour operator in Albania 2021Hotel Orca Praia – Best Beach Hotel in Funchal, Portugal 2021