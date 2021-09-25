International Travel Awards 2021 Middle East & Europe Winners Announced
International Travel Awards
Guest Service App for Hotel
Restaurant QR Menu app - Mr resto
International Travel Awards is proud to announce the Middle East and Europe region winners for the year 2021 partnered with Dark Sky Association PortugalDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Travel Awards is proud to announce the Middle East and Europe region winners for the year 2021 partnered with Dark Sky Association Portugal - First Starlight Tourism Destination in the World, HotelApp - No.1 Guest Service App for Hotels and Resorts, Mr.Resto –restaurant QR Menu app and Travel CEO – Best Travel Agency CRM Software. The Award program is organized and managed by Golden Tree Events Dubai.
All our nominees for the 2021 awards were involved in multiple stages before moving as a Finalists such as First Level Jury Evaluation, Voting Process, Second Level Jury Evaluation, Inspection and Final Jury Evaluation.
There were 3,000+ nominees from 100+ countries across Middle East, Europe, Asia, Americas, Africa & Oceania and Over 50 highly experienced juror involved in selecting the deserving winners.
The nominees were from Tourism Board, Attractions, Theme Parks, Luxury Hotels, 5 Star Hotels, 4 /3 Star / Boutique Hotels, Resorts, Villas, Hotel Apartments, Travel Companies, DMCs, non-profit Organizations & etc
We take this opportunity to thank all our Jury members, Nominees, Partners & Sponsors for their extensive support to make this award program highly successful.
On behalf of International Travel Awards Group, We wish all the Nominees, Winners & Tourism Industry professionals for a successful business in upcoming months.
The Winners in the Middle East region of International Travel Awards 2021 are as below,
Global Village - Best Family Attraction in Middle East 2021
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi - Best Tourist Attraction in Middle East 2021
Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi - Best Theme Park in Middle East 2021
Sealine Beach, A Murwab Resort - Best Family Beach Resort in Qatar 2021
The Ritz-Carlton, Doha - Best 5 Star Hotel in Qatar 2021
Al Forsan International Sports Resort - Best Sports & Entertainment Destination in Middle East 2021, Best Tourist Attraction in UAE 2021
Maison Privee Holiday Homes Rental LLC - Best Holiday Homes Rental Company in Middle East 2021
Address Beach Resort - Best Beach Resort in the Middle East 2021, Best New Luxury Resort in Middle East 2021
GRAND HYATT DUBAI - Best 5 Star City Hotel in Dubai 2021
Hilton Doha - Best 5 Star Business Hotel in Qatar 2021
Sheraton Jumeriah Beach Resort - Best Scenic Environment Hotel in UAE 2021 , Best Family Beach Resort in Dubai 2021
Yas Waterworld - Best Water Park in Middle East 2021
Deluxe Holiday Homes - Best Luxury Holiday Homes Rental Company in UAE 2021
Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai - Best Banquet/Wedding Hotel in Dubai 2021
The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel - Best Business Hotel in Qatar 2021
Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai - Best Family Hotel in UAE 2021, Best City Hotel in Dubai 2021
JANA Travel - Best Luxury Tour Operator in UAE 2021
Qasr Al Watan - Best Tourism Development Project in United Arab Emirates 2021
Al Masaood Travel & Services - Best Travel Management Company in Abu Dhabi 2021
Wyndham Grand Manama - Best Modern Hotel in Middle East 2021
RAVIZ CENTER POINT HOTEL DUBAI - Best 4 Star City Hotel in Dubai 2021
The H Dubai - Best 5 Star Business Hotel in Dubai 2021, Best Wedding Hotel in Dubai 2021
CLYMB Abu Dhabi - Best Indoor Adventure Park in United Arab Emirates 2021
Emirati Women Empowerment Tour - Best Cultural Tour Operator in Dubai 2021
DusitD2 Salwa Doha - Best Family Hotel in Qatar 2021
bnbme holiday homes - Best Holiday Homes Rental company in Dubai 2021
The Winners in the Europe region of International Travel Awards 2021 are as below,
Dark Sky Association - Best Tourism Destination in Europe 2021
Radisson Blu Hotel Yerevan - Best Business Hotel in Armenia 2021
Camperio Collection - Best Hotel Collection Group in Italy 2021
Castle IN LOVE WITH THE WIND - Best Family Attraction in Europe 2021
Dark Sky®️ Alqueva Official Observatory - Best Tourism Attraction in Europe 2021
Azerbaijan Tourism - World's Best Emerging Tourism Destination 2021
Almar Jesolo Resort & Spa - Best Beach Resort in Europe 2021
BOTANIQ Castle of Tura - Best Castle Hotel in Europe 2021
Maison Albar Hotels - L'Imperator - Best Architecture Design Hotel in France 2021, Best Luxury Family Hotel in France 2021
AQUAPOLIS WATERPARK - Best Water Park in Greece 2021
Art Palace of Georgia - Museum of Cultural History - Best Museum in Georgia 2021
7Seas Holidays - Best Travel Agency in United Kingdom 2021
Radisson Collection Paradise Resort & Spa, Sochi - Best Beach Resort in Russia 2021
Helvetia Hotel - Best 5 Star Luxury Hotel in Russia 2021
Il San Corrado di Noto - Best Luxury Hideaway Resort in Italy 2021
Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam - Best 5 Star Luxury Hotel in Netherlands 2021
Quellenhof Luxury Resort Lazise - Best Luxury Spa Resort in Italy 2021
NH Collection Roma Fori Imperiali - Best 5 Star Boutique Hotel in Italy 2021
Mtserlebi Resort - Best Design Hotel in Georgia 2021, Best Boutique Hotel in Georgia 2021
FER HOTEL - Best Luxury Boutique Hotel 2021
CHC GROUP Chnaris Hotel Management - Best Hotel Management Company 2021
Albatros Expeditions - Best Travel Company in Europe 2021, Best Adventure Tour Operator in Europe 2021
AlmaLusa Baixa/Chiado - Best Boutique Hotel in Portugal 2021
Meta Business Hotel - Best Business Hotel in Georgia 2021
Grand Hotel Victoria. - Best 5 Star Luxury Resort in Italy 2021, Best Luxury Lake Resort in Italy 2021
The Pinnacle Athens - Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in Greece 2021
MOULIN ROYALE - Best Luxury Bed & Breakfast Hotel in Europe 2021
IBIS BUDGET LEICESTER - Best City Hotel 2021
Melody Spirit Institute - Best Cultural Tour Company in Greece 2021
Unlimited Travel – Best Tour operator in Albania 2021
Hotel Orca Praia – Best Beach Hotel in Funchal, Portugal 2021
Karthik V
Golden Tree Events Dubai
+971 585872014
email us here