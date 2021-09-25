Submit Release
News Search

There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,234 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.24.21

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 298 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Accountancy: California Board of Accountancy.
  • AB 317 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Foster care.
  • AB 692 by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido) – Lake Wohlford Dam: grant funding: liquidation.
  • AB 781 by Assemblymember Tom Daly (D-Anaheim) –  Flood control projects: County of Orange: subvention funds.
  • AB 846 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Local Agency Public Construction Act: job order contracting.
  • AB 1293 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Judges’ Retirement System II: federal law limits: adjustments.
  • AB 1541 by the Committee on Insurance – Insurance: Guarantee Association.
  • AB 1589 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Alcoholic beverages: appeals: tied-house restrictions.
  • SB 60 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – Residential short-term rental ordinances: health or safety infractions: maximum fines.
  • SB 339 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Vehicles: road usage charge pilot program.
  • SB 386 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Tied-house restrictions: advertising: mixed-use district.
  • SB 496 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Flood control: water development projects: Pajaro River.
  • SB 814 by the Committee on Transportation – Transportation: omnibus bill.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

 ###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.24.21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.