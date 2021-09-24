Submit Release
Short I-80 closure in Laramie may cause delays

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Travelers on Interstate 80 may experience delays as utility work takes place on Tuesday, weather permitting.

I-80 will be closed both directions at about mile marker 313 (Third Street Exit) from about 6:30-7 a.m. Tuesday to facilitate the repair of a damaged overhead power line in the area.

Motorists needing to drive into or out of Laramie can use Exit 310/Curtis Street or Exit 316/Grand Avenue as detours around the closure. Exit on- and off-ramps will be included in the closure. Stay alert for heavy traffic once the closure has lifted.

In any work zone, avoid driving distracted and buckle up.

