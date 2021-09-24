Royalton Barracks // DUI Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B203153
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/24/2021 1033 hours
STREET: VT Route 14
TOWN: Randolph
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ferris Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sharman Hatch
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Fit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/24/2021, at approximately 1033 hours, Troopers from Vermont State Police
responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 near
Ferris Rd in Randolph, VT. The operator was identified as Sharman Hatch, 49, of
Randolph, VT. Hatch was transported by White River Valley Ambulance (WRVA) to
Gifford Medical Center for minor injuries. Hatch showed signs of impairment and
was cited to appear in the Orange County Criminal Court on 12/8/2021 for the
suspicion of DUI-drugs.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2021 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.