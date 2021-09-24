Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B203153                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian

STATION: Royalton Barracks                       

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 09/24/2021 1033 hours

STREET: VT Route 14

TOWN: Randolph

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ferris Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy           

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sharman Hatch

AGE: 49     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Fit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 09/24/2021, at approximately 1033 hours, Troopers from Vermont State Police

responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 14 near

Ferris Rd in Randolph, VT. The operator was identified as Sharman Hatch, 49, of

Randolph, VT. Hatch was transported by White River Valley Ambulance (WRVA) to

Gifford Medical Center for minor injuries. Hatch showed signs of impairment and

was cited to appear in the Orange County Criminal Court on 12/8/2021 for the

suspicion of DUI-drugs.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/2021     0800 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Royalton Barracks // DUI Drugs

