RE: ROAD CLOSURE- INTERSTATE 89 SB MM 110 GEORGIA

At this time Interstate 89 Southbound in the area of mile marker 110 has opened the passing lane.

Will notify when the interstate is completely opened.

Please drive carefully.

From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, September 24, 2021 5:09 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: ROAD CLOSURE- INTERSTATE 89 SB MM 110 GEORGIA

