RE: ROAD CLOSURE- INTERSTATE 89 SB MM 110 GEORGIA
At this time Interstate 89 Southbound in the area of mile marker 110 has opened the passing lane.
Will notify when the interstate is completely opened.
Please drive carefully.
From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, September 24, 2021 5:09 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: ROAD CLOSURE- INTERSTATE 89 SB MM 110 GEORGIA
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St.Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Both lanes of Interstate 89 southbound is closed in the area of mile marker 110 in Georgia near the rest area due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.