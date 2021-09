Electric Violin, Vocal Master L. SHANKAR Unwraps His First Ever Holiday Album

L. Shankar - Christmas From India L. Shankar - Christmas From India L. Shankar - Christmas From India

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrate the holidays this year with a little international flavor, courtesy of one of the most widely revered violinists, vocalists and musical geniuses who has collaborated with everyone from Frank Zappa, Peter Gabriel and U2 to Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and many, many more - Indian-born L. Shankar. Known for his incredibly dexterous playing and his unique singing voice, Shankar has earned accolades from across the musical spectrum and has been recruited to perform live for the world’s most demanding talents. Now, Shankar brings Christmas From India, a brand new set of recordings where he recreates some of the most treasured holiday classics with the sound of tablas, sitar and, of course, violin and vocals to craft a Christmas album like no other. The album also includes 2 original compositions written by Shankar, “Christmas Time” and “Saviour.”Shankar had this to say about the project, “It was a thrill and pure joy to work on my new album Christmas From India. It brought back fond memories of working on the music for both of the Jesus movies, first with the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Peter Gabriel on ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ and then with Mel Gibson and John Debney on ‘The Passion of the Christ.’ Christmas From India is like a third chapter.”Today, Shankar brings the Christmas joy a little early, sharing his gorgeous take on the ‘80s Band Aid classic “Do They Know It’s Christmas.”Stream/download “Do They Know It’s Christmas”: https://orcd.co/lshankar_do_the_know_its_christmas Christmas From India will be available on all digital platforms as well as on CD in a digipak!Order the CD/vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/l-shankar-christmas-from-india-cd/ Pre-order/pre-save the digital: https://orcd.co/lshankar_christmas_from_india TRACK LIST:1. Jingle Bells2. All I Want For Christmas Is You3. The First Noel4. We Wish You A Merry Christmas5. O Holy Night6. Do They Know It's Christmas?7. Deck The Halls8. O Christmas Tree9. Christmas Time10. Silent Night11. Joy To The World12. Last Christmas13. SaviourFor more information:Official Website: http://lshankar.com Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/LShenkar/ Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theshenkar/ Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheShenkar/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6DmKvvaXUkECvkUozzpuQb?si=WFhaZGNiRhWeNr-wpAqA7g YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/shenkarworld/ Press inquiries:Glass Onyon PRBilly JamesPH: 828-350-8158glassonyonpr@gmail.comCLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703Los Angeles CA 90025Facebook @CleopatrarecordsInstagram @cleopatrarecordsTwitter @cleopatrarecordYoutube @CleopatrarecordsSoundcloud @cleopatra-recsDailymotion @CleopatrarecordsVimeo @cleopatrarecordsSpotify @cleopatra_recsLinkedin @cleopatra-records