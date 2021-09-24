Maine DOE Update – September 24, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

To accommodate school administrative units that have not yet been able to file their restraint and seclusion data yet this fall, the Maine Department of Education has reopened the Restraint and Seclusion Reporting in NEO until October 15, 2021. | More

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Currently, public Pre-K in Maine is not universally available for all 4-year-olds. While the cognitive and social-emotional benefits of high-quality Pre-K are well documented, there are a variety of factors that contribute to the ability of School Administrative Units (SAUs) to offer public Pre-K and the extent to which they are able to enroll all eligible and interested 4-year-olds. | More

Thank you for your patience as the Maine Department of Education has worked out the details for the $2.6 million awarded to Maine under the American Rescue Plan Act’s Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) program. Here are is some important follow up information and reminders about ARP-HCY I and II finding. | More

Maine DOE Team member Rob Susi is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Rob | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is holding a Quarter 1 Data Collections Webinar Thursday September 30th at 10am. | More

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is holding an October EPS Student Reports Webinar Tuesday October 12 at 10am. | More

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is holding a Dropout Reporting Webinar Thursday October 7th at 11am. | More

The Maine Department of Education Office of Special Services is pleased to announce that Lindamood Phoneme Sequencing (LiPS) and Seeing Stars workshops and materials are being offered free of charge for up to 400 Maine special educators across the state. | More

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is holding a Data Reporting Webinar for Superintendents on Tuesday, October 5th at 10am. | More

Consists of 2 levels of training. Level 1: 8 eLearning modules, taking approximately 6 hours, to be completed at your convenience asynchronously online. Training window opens on October 4, 2021. Level 2: 4-hour Synchronous training to work through practice cases applying the methodology learned in the Level 1 training. October 19th via Zoom from 9:00-1:00. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here