I-515 Reduced To One Lane Overnight Next Week Las Vegas Blvd., Eastern Avenue Ramps To Close Nightly

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – From Monday, Sept. 27 through Thursday, Sept. 30, southbound Interstate 515 (US 95) will be reduced to one lane overnight between Interstate 15 and Eastern Avenue as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project.

The southbound Las Vegas Boulevard onramp and the southbound Eastern Avenue offramp will also close nightly.

The closures are needed as crews complete seismic retrofitting and bridge deck rehabilitation of the downtown viaduct and ramp structures

The times of the restrictions are as follows:

Monday, Sept. 27—Thursday, Sept. 30

12:01 a.m.-5 am. – Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one travel lane between I-15 and Eastern.

Tuesday, Sept. 28 – Thursday, Sept. 30

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard onramp and southbound Eastern Avenue offramp will be closed.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.