Narrowed Exit Lane on I-70 Beginning Monday, September 27

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that beginning Monday, September 27, 2021, there will be a narrowed exit lane on the I-70 Westbound to Route 2 South Exit 1B. Please use caution while exiting. This restriction will be in place intermittently between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day through Thursday, September 30.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com​. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

