IADA to Arrive at 2021 NBAA-BACE in Force
Strong Presence Reflects Confidence in Used Bizjet Marketplace
In our 30th anniversary year, this robust presence clearly reflects pent up enthusiasm as we are all eager to return to the used aircraft transaction business.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making a strong statement that the used business jet market is back, the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is exhibiting for the first time at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition to be held here next month.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
Altogether, more than 80 IADA members, including dealers, OEMs, and products and services providers, will be involved in the activities of NBAA-BACE this year. Featuring a new 30’ by 40’ exhibit, specially designed for client meetings in private rooms for members, IADA Booth # 3564 is strategically located near the Honda Aircraft booth and NBAA events.
Contributing to the large IADA presence, 15 IADA accredited dealers and 34 verified products and services companies will have their own exhibits at NBAA-BACE, scheduled Oct. 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
“In our 30th anniversary year, this robust presence clearly reflects pent up enthusiasm as we are all eager to return to the used aircraft transaction business,” said Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Our members and IADA board of directors are clearly saying that the used aircraft marketplace has rebounded from the pandemic induced trough and we are ready to get back into the swing of things at NBAA-BACE in 2021.”
In addition to IADA members with their own company exhibits, participating members focusing their NBAA involvement at IADA’s inaugural NBAA booth include an impressive lineup of 19 accredited members and 16 product and services members.
Participating Dealers At IADA Booth #3564
Aerolineas Ejecutivas
Axiom Aviation, Inc.
Axis Jet
CFS Jets
Dallas Jet International
Eagle Creek Aviation
Elliott Jets
Gantt Aviation
General Aviation Services, LLC
Global Wings, LLC
Hatt & Associates, LLC
Holstein Aviation
JBA Aviation, Inc.
Jet Sense Aviation, LLC
Jetcraft
JetHQ
Leading Edge Aviation Solutions, LLC
OGARAJETS
Omni Aircraft Sales
Participating Products & Services Members
At IADA Booth #3564
At IADA Booth #3564
Advocate Consulting Legal Group, PLLC
AssuredPartners Aerospace
AOPA Aviation Finance Company
Aviation Partners, Inc. (API)
CAMP Systems International
Elliot Aviation
Engine Assurance Program (EAP)
Enterprise Bank & Trust
Gilchrist Aviation Law, PC
Honeywell Aerospace
Insured Aircraft Title Service, Inc.
International Jet Interiors
Jet RVSM Services, LLC
LL Johns & Associates
Omni Aircraft Maintenance
TVPX 1031 Exchange & FAA Owner Trust
IADA accredited dealers and OEM members with their own booth or static display at NBAA-BACE 2021 and their locations include:
ACASS | C - 3035
Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) | C - 1902/Static
Banyan Air Service | C - 945
Bombardier | C - 901/Static
Cutter Aviation | C - 3145
Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. | C - 2001/Static
Duncan Aviation, Inc. | C - 2401, 945
Elliott Jets | C - 2476
Embraer Executive Jets | C - 1974/Static
Guardian Jet, LLC | Static
Honda Aircraft Company | C - 3167/Static
Skyservice Business Aviation, Inc. | C - 3445, 701
Textron Aviation | C - 965/Static
Western Aircraft | C - 2331
Wheels Up Aircraft Sales | C - 1745
IADA verified products and services members with their own exhibits at NBAA-BACE 2021 and their locations include:
Advocate Consulting Legal Group, PLLC | C - 1369
Aircraft Bluebook | C - 2857
Aircraft Cost Calculator, LLC | C - 3315
AirFleet Capital, Inc. | C - 2964
AMSTAT Inc | C - 1845
ATP | C - 1133
AvBuyer | C - 2354
Aviation Partners, Inc. | C - 544
Bank of America Global Leasing - Global Corporate Aircraft
Finance | Static CAMP Systems International, Inc. | C - 1845
Clay Lacy Aviation | C - 701
Conklin & de Decker | C - 1333
Elliott Aviation | C - 2476
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University | C - 1357
Engine Assurance Program (EAP) | C - 2159
Executive Jet Management | C - 1671
Flying Colours Corp | C - 923
GE Aviation | C - 931
Global Jet Capital | C - 733, Static
GlobalAir.com | C - 1927
Honeywell Aerospace | C - 2901, 4100B
Jet Aviation | C - 3737
Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) | C - 1333
JETNET | C - 601
King Aerospace Commercial Corporation | C - 1627
Omni Aircraft Maintenance | C - 3564, 3934
Pentastar Aviation | C - 2123
PNC Aviation Finance | C - 1653
Pratt & Whitney Canada | C - 1701
Rolls-Royce North America | C - 1833
StandardAero | C - 2073
Viasat Inc. | C - 1023
West Star Aviation Inc. | C - 2144a, 945
WHEELS UP | C - 1745
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited Dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, IADA provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to https//iada.aero.
About IADA's AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The public search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase preowned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.
Only IADA-accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale on this search portal, where buyers can shop from hundreds of listings at any given time. For more info about AircraftExchange.com, go to Aircraft For Sale Exclusively by IADA | AircraftExchange.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
