IADA to Arrive at 2021 NBAA-BACE in Force

In our 30th anniversary year, this robust presence clearly reflects pent up enthusiasm as we are all eager to return to the used aircraft transaction business.” — IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, September 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Making a strong statement that the used business jet market is back, the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is exhibiting for the first time at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition to be held here next month.Altogether, more than 80 IADA members, including dealers, OEMs, and products and services providers, will be involved in the activities of NBAA-BACE this year. Featuring a new 30’ by 40’ exhibit, specially designed for client meetings in private rooms for members, IADA Booth # 3564 is strategically located near the Honda Aircraft booth and NBAA events.Contributing to the large IADA presence, 15 IADA accredited dealers and 34 verified products and services companies will have their own exhibits at NBAA-BACE, scheduled Oct. 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.“In our 30th anniversary year, this robust presence clearly reflects pent up enthusiasm as we are all eager to return to the used aircraft transaction business,” said Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Our members and IADA board of directors are clearly saying that the used aircraft marketplace has rebounded from the pandemic induced trough and we are ready to get back into the swing of things at NBAA-BACE in 2021.”In addition to IADA members with their own company exhibits, participating members focusing their NBAA involvement at IADA’s inaugural NBAA booth include an impressive lineup of 19 accredited members and 16 product and services members.Participating Dealers At IADA Booth #3564Aerolineas EjecutivasAxiom Aviation, Inc.Axis JetCFS JetsDallas Jet InternationalEagle Creek AviationElliott JetsGantt AviationGeneral Aviation Services, LLCGlobal Wings, LLCHatt & Associates, LLCHolstein AviationJBA Aviation, Inc.Jet Sense Aviation, LLCJetcraftJetHQLeading Edge Aviation Solutions, LLCOGARAJETSOmni Aircraft SalesParticipating Products & Services MembersAt IADA Booth #3564Advocate Consulting Legal Group, PLLCAssuredPartners AerospaceAOPA Aviation Finance CompanyAviation Partners, Inc. (API)CAMP Systems InternationalElliot AviationEngine Assurance Program (EAP)Enterprise Bank & TrustGilchrist Aviation Law, PCHoneywell AerospaceInsured Aircraft Title Service, Inc.International Jet InteriorsJet RVSM Services, LLCLL Johns & AssociatesOmni Aircraft MaintenanceTVPX 1031 Exchange & FAA Owner TrustIADA accredited dealers and OEM members with their own booth or static display at NBAA-BACE 2021 and their locations include:ACASS | C - 3035Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) | C - 1902/StaticBanyan Air Service | C - 945Bombardier | C - 901/StaticCutter Aviation | C - 3145Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. | C - 2001/StaticDuncan Aviation, Inc. | C - 2401, 945Elliott Jets | C - 2476Embraer Executive Jets | C - 1974/StaticGuardian Jet, LLC | StaticHonda Aircraft Company | C - 3167/StaticSkyservice Business Aviation, Inc. | C - 3445, 701Textron Aviation | C - 965/StaticWestern Aircraft | C - 2331Wheels Up Aircraft Sales | C - 1745IADA verified products and services members with their own exhibits at NBAA-BACE 2021 and their locations include:Advocate Consulting Legal Group, PLLC | C - 1369Aircraft Bluebook | C - 2857Aircraft Cost Calculator, LLC | C - 3315AirFleet Capital, Inc. | C - 2964AMSTAT Inc | C - 1845ATP | C - 1133AvBuyer | C - 2354Aviation Partners, Inc. | C - 544Bank of America Global Leasing - Global Corporate AircraftFinance | Static CAMP Systems International, Inc. | C - 1845Clay Lacy Aviation | C - 701Conklin & de Decker | C - 1333Elliott Aviation | C - 2476Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University | C - 1357Engine Assurance Program (EAP) | C - 2159Executive Jet Management | C - 1671Flying Colours Corp | C - 923GE Aviation | C - 931Global Jet Capital | C - 733, StaticGlobalAir.com | C - 1927Honeywell Aerospace | C - 2901, 4100BJet Aviation | C - 3737Jet Support Services, Inc. 