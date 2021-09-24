SHAFTSBURY/SINGLE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/POWNAL

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 21B302735

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Todd Wilkins

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: September 24, 2021 at approximately 0700 hours

STREET: U.S Route 7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Armstrong Ln

WEATHER: Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Matthew Mackie

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Tahoe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy damage to multiple areas

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Southwest Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 24, 2021 at approximately 0700 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S Route 7, near the intersection with Armstrong Ln in the Town of Pownal, VT. Upon arrival, the operator, Matthew Mackie of Albany NY had been transported by Pownal Rescue to SVMC for evaluation. The investigation revealed that Mr. Mackie was operating a vehicle owned by a news station out of Albany, Ny. He was traveling south on US Route 7 when his vehicle hydroplaned due to the heavy rain fall causing Mr. Mackie to lose control of his vehicle. The vehicle went off the road striking guardrails on the west side of the highway. After striking the guardrails the vehicle overturned at least one time before coming to an uncontrolled on the grassy shoulder of the roadway.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Pownal Fire Department and members of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

