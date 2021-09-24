Submit Release
News Search

There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,246 in the last 365 days.

SHAFTSBURY/SINGLE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/POWNAL

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B302735                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Todd Wilkins

STATION: Shaftsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: September 24, 2021 at approximately 0700 hours

STREET: U.S Route 7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Armstrong Ln

WEATHER: Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Matthew Mackie

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Tahoe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy damage to multiple areas

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Southwest Vermont Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On September 24, 2021 at approximately 0700 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S Route 7, near the intersection with Armstrong Ln in the Town of Pownal, VT.  Upon arrival, the operator, Matthew Mackie of Albany NY had been transported by Pownal Rescue to SVMC for evaluation.  The investigation revealed that Mr. Mackie was operating a vehicle owned by a news station out of Albany, Ny.  He was traveling south on US Route 7 when his vehicle hydroplaned due to the heavy rain fall causing Mr. Mackie to lose control of his vehicle.  The vehicle went off the road striking guardrails on the west side of the highway. After striking the guardrails the vehicle overturned at least one time before coming to an uncontrolled on the grassy shoulder of the roadway. 

 

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Pownal Fire Department and members of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.    

 

 

 

Sergeant Todd L. Wilkins

Patrol Commander/Shaftsbury Barracks

Vermont State Police

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

 

You just read:

SHAFTSBURY/SINGLE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/POWNAL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.