SHAFTSBURY/SINGLE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/POWNAL
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B302735
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Todd Wilkins
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: September 24, 2021 at approximately 0700 hours
STREET: U.S Route 7
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Armstrong Ln
WEATHER: Heavy Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Matthew Mackie
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Tahoe
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy damage to multiple areas
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Southwest Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 24, 2021 at approximately 0700 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S Route 7, near the intersection with Armstrong Ln in the Town of Pownal, VT. Upon arrival, the operator, Matthew Mackie of Albany NY had been transported by Pownal Rescue to SVMC for evaluation. The investigation revealed that Mr. Mackie was operating a vehicle owned by a news station out of Albany, Ny. He was traveling south on US Route 7 when his vehicle hydroplaned due to the heavy rain fall causing Mr. Mackie to lose control of his vehicle. The vehicle went off the road striking guardrails on the west side of the highway. After striking the guardrails the vehicle overturned at least one time before coming to an uncontrolled on the grassy shoulder of the roadway.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Pownal Fire Department and members of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
Sergeant Todd L. Wilkins
Patrol Commander/Shaftsbury Barracks
Vermont State Police
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421