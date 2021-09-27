Sampford Advisors places No. 175 on The Globe and Mail’s third-annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Sampford ranks #175 on Canada's Top Growing Companies Sampford Advisors - Canada's #1 mid-market tech M&A advisor

Sampford Advisors ranks 175th, delivering 246% growth over the last 3 years by focusing exclusively on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) for technology companies.

Sampford Advisors has succeeded by being laser-focused on doing one thing exceptionally well, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) for mid-market technology companies.” — Ed Bryant, CEO of Sampford

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors is pleased to announce it placed No. 175 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Sampford Advisors earned its spot with a three-year growth of 246%.

Established in 2016, Sampford Advisors is an Ottawa-headquartered financial advisory firm focused exclusively on the technology space. The company specializes and provides advisory services in the area of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) exclusively for technology companies, with a particular emphasis on assisting software companies with their exits to Private Equity or Strategic Buyers.

“To even be mentioned on this list of top growing companies, never mind being as high as we are on the list, is incredibly humbling. With that, we wouldn’t be where we are today without our clients’ instilled faith and trust along our 5-year journey,” said Ed Bryant, Sampford’s CEO. “We have also managed to assemble a world-class team of professionals with a real passion for technology and driving outsized M&A outcomes for our tech clients and it feels like we are just scratching the surface of what we can achieve”, Ed added.

The firm was founded on the premise that middle-market technology companies were being underserved in Canada from an M&A perspective. “There’s lots of help for large companies, but not the same quality advice for mid-market companies,” said Ed Bryant, CEO of Sampford Advisors. With every other Canadian advisor operating as industry generalists (focusing on multiple industries), Sampford carved a niche for itself by focusing all their efforts toward the broader technology industry, with a specific focus on software, and only focusing on M&A. The Sampford team holds over half a century’s worth of global investment banking experience within the greater technology, media and telecom space.

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Sampford Advisors

Sampford Advisors is a technology focused boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mergers and acquisitions. The firm is focused on providing exceptional service to underserved medium-sized technology clients across Canada and the United States. The Sampford team is made up of 8 professionals, leveraging a combined 50+ years of investment banking experience in major financial hubs such as New York, London, Toronto, Hong Kong, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.sampfordadvisors.com.