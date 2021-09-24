Clearwater region waters to be stocked this October

It's time to grab your fishing gear and enjoy some fun family fall fishing! Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 32,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at the following locations across the Clearwater Region in October.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on water conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To purchase a license:

Online

Phone: (800) 554-8685

At a Fish and Game office

At a license vendor

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Contact the Clearwater Region office at (208) 799-5010 and follow us on the Clearwater Fish and Game Facebook page for regular news and updates.