Submit Release
News Search

There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,247 in the last 365 days.

Clearwater region waters to be stocked this October

It's time to grab your fishing gear and enjoy some fun family fall fishing! Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 32,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout at the following locations across the Clearwater Region in October.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on water conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To purchase a license:

Online

Phone: (800) 554-8685

At a Fish and Game office

At a license vendor

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Contact the Clearwater Region office at (208) 799-5010 and follow us on the Clearwater Fish and Game Facebook page for regular news and updates.

You just read:

Clearwater region waters to be stocked this October

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.